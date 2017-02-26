Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Exchange Sweet Messages for 8th Wedding Anniversary

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady have been dancing through life together for eight years, and they celebrated their wedding anniversary by sharing adorable photos — complete with sweet messages to each other — on Instagram.

The Brazilian model, 36, shared a photo of her husband dipping her during a dance.

“Love being your partner in the dance of life,” Bündchen captioned the Instagram image, complete with a heart emoji. “Happy anniversary my love! Te amo.”

Brady, 39, also didn’t hold back on the lovey-dovey day. The New England Patriots quarterback, who won his fifth Super Bowl ring earlier this month, shared a picture of the couple laughing, with Bündchen’s arms around her husband’s neck.

“And you have kept me laughing ever since,” he wrote. “Happy anniversary love of my life! Feliz aniversário! Te amo.”

Brady and Bündchen are no strangers to proclaiming their love on social media. Most recently, they have swapped adorable pictures celebrating the NFL player’s recent win.

Bündchen shared a sweet tribute to her husband after he led his team to a 31-point streak and ultimately, the Super Bowl LI championship. In the post, Brady kissed a beaming Bündchen on the nose shortly after the game.

“Wonderful things come to those who work hard with focus, tireless dedication and who never stop believing. Forever grateful for this moment. Congratulations my love!!#neverstopbeliving #lovemovesmointains #dedication #family #thankyouGod,” she captioned the post.

The quarterback returned the affections on Valentine’s Day, sharing a picture after the big game with Bündchen and holding his daughter, who sported a mini-Brady jersey.

“My littlest valentine and my Numero Uno,” he wrote.

The couple, will serve as co-chairs at this year’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Met Gala, wed in a small private ceremony in Santa Monica, California, in 2009. The couple have two children: son Benjamin Rein, 7, and daughter Vivian Lake, 4. (Brady is also dad to son John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 9, with ex Bridget Moynahan.)