Tom Brady Makes Brushing His Teeth (and Eating a Pancake) Look Epic in First Super Bowl Ad

The time has come — Super Bowl ads have arrived!

Just under a month away from Super Bowl LI, Intel released its 2017 30-second commercial — which will air during the Feb. 5 game — with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who puts all of us to shame by completing simple daily tasks, namely waking up, brushing his teeth and eating pancakes.

“Intel 360 makes anything look epic,” the ad begins as the camera focuses on Brady, 39, yawning and stretching as he wakes up.

“Literally anything,” the ad, which showcases Intel’s 360-degree technology, continues as it zooms in and circles around the NFL player’s face while he’s brushing his teeth.

And while most probably wouldn’t eat a pancake that falls on the floor, Brady does — and makes it look epic.

As he stands in his pajamas beside his dog in the kitchen, one of the pancakes falls to the floor. And instead of letting his sweet pup win at gobbling up the fluffy breakfast favorite, the camera goes slow motion on his face he snatches it up and stuffs it in his mouth.

The 2017 Super Bowl airs Sunday, Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.