Todrick Hall Defends Taylor Swift Against ‘Huge Assumption’ She Voted for Trump

Taylor Swift’s friend Todrick Hall says people who assume the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer supports President Donald Trump are making a “huge assumption.”

“Taylor has never to my knowledge come out and said anything about her being pro-Trump,” Hall said to Yahoo! in an interview about the backlash to his appearance in the “Look What You Made Me Do” video. “But people would still rather believe that she is the one who is pushing Trump’s agenda. That was one of the major things that was tweeted at me, and I’m like, ‘So you are mad that you think she might support Donald Trump? But you’re not mad that Kanye has been very openly pro-Trump?’ I don’t understand that.”

Swift remained relatively quiet during last year’s presidential campaign, save for an Instagram post on Election Day urging followers to “go out and VOTE.” (The photo, since deleted in Swift’s pre-Reputation social media purge, was the most-liked Instagram posted on Election Day.) But as other pop stars, like Katy Perry and Lady Gaga, rallied around Hillary Clinton, Swift’s lack of public support for the Democratic nominee was questioned. The singer has not commented on Trump’s presidency but did tweet in support of the Women’s March in January after Trump’s inauguration.

In his interview with Yahoo!, Hall said he didn’t want to speak for Swift, but explained how she’s always been a good friend — and has previously been engaged about issues of social justice. “I’ve never felt like there was ever a moment that I couldn’t be myself, and talk about the fact that I’m gay or whatever,” Hall said. “At Thanksgiving, we all sat around and talked about it, and there was another one of her friends there who was African-American, and we all sat down and talked about racism and watched 13th on Netflix [Ava DuVernay’s Oscar-nominated documentary] and talked about how important it was. It was one of the most beautiful conversations I’ve ever had, because sometimes as an African-American person I feel like I can’t voice my opinion about how difficult it is to be not just an African-American person in the entertainment industry, but how scary it is to be black in America, in even 2017.”

Hall is the latest participant in the “Look What You Made Me Do” video to defend Swift — and take a shot at rapper Kanye West in the process. Director Joseph Kahn called out West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, on Twitter this week for their supposed Trump support.

West previously said he didn’t vote, but if he had, he would have cast a ballot for Trump. The Life of Pablo rapper also met with Trump after Trump’s inauguration.

Last year, Kardashian West was quoted as saying she was “on the fence” about the election, but later threw her support behind Clinton. On social media, Kardashian West has been critical of Trump — including recently joking that her daughter North would be a better president.

According to Hall, perhaps Swift might someday be as outspoken as some of her peers — though he doubted even that would engender acceptance online. “Maybe one day, Taylor will start being super-political, and using her voice to do the things that people think that she should be doing,” he said. “But even then, she will probably be ridiculed for not being vocal enough, or not being on the right side. I don’t think that there is a way to win in this industry, so every person has to take their own journey at their own pace, at their own time, and do what they feel like is right. All I know is that Taylor has been nothing but sweet to me since day one, and if she asks me to do a video, I’m absolutely going be there.”

This article originally appeared on Ew.com