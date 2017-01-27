'Extremely Disappointed': Today Show Viewers React to Tamron Hall Being Replaced

Today show audiences are disappointed that Tamron Hall will no longer host the third hour of the morning program.

On Friday, PEOPLE learned that Megyn Kelly, who left Fox News this month for a new role at NBC News, will either take over Today‘s third hour, currently hosted by Hall and Al Roker, or will take over Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb‘s 10:00 a.m. slot.

According to a source, if Kelly, 46, takes over the fourth hour, Gifford, 63, and Kotb, 52, will be bumped up to the 9:00 a.m. slot. Hall, 46, and Roker, 62, will no longer be co-hosting an hour together.

After learning about the NBC shakeup, viewers took to social media to express their disappointment about the upcoming change.

Some viewers expressed their shock. “I live for @TamronHall every single weekday morning. Are they insane over at the @TODAYshow?” one account holder tweeted.

Megyn Kelly is going to replace Tamron Hall? That's wild. https://t.co/5Fq8xbFicQ — deray mckesson (@deray) January 27, 2017

I live for @tamronhall every single weekday morning. Are they insane over at the @TODAYshow? — #ThanksMichelleObama (@tiffandtaffy) January 27, 2017

I sincerely hope that @TODAYshow is not replacing @tamronhall and @alroker with @megynkelly. I will be very disappointed. — Kate The Great ❄️ (@KateBarryAT) January 27, 2017

If it's true that @TODAYshow has moved @tamronhall out, I'm switching to GMA! Sick of their nonsense at Today. — Crystal Davis (@crystald2) January 27, 2017

Extremely disappointed to hear that @tamronhall is essentially axed from the @TODAYshow and replaced with a Fox News ideologue. — Bubbies (@Maryannecarroll) January 27, 2017

Others threatened to not watch the program moving forward. “I will not watch @TodayShow if @MegynKelly replaces @AlRoker & @TamronHall. I love Al & Tamron on the Today Show at 9am. They are the BEST,” another Twitter user posted.

I will not watch the @TODAYshow if @megynkelly replaces @alroker & @tamronhall I love Al &Tamron on the Today Show at 9am. They are the BEST — Sue (@FrancisMookie) January 27, 2017

Nah man, if Tamron Hall gone, then I can't watch the @TODAYshow anymore. — brand nubian. (@jastheabstract) January 27, 2017

@ReignOfApril @TODAYshow Ann Curry, Al Roker and Tamron Hall? I'd watch that. Kelly and Lauer? PASS. — Kim Olsen (@LAkimolsen) January 27, 2017

This is pathetic. @tamronhall is loved by all of us. She is genuine, intelligent, and compassionate. I won't be tuning in for Megyn. https://t.co/jQvxFE7L37 — Michelle (@SoSofieFatale) January 27, 2017

Tell Today Show not to replace Al Roker and Tamron Hall with someone with a long history of racism (Megan Kelly).

TodayStories@nbcuni.com — cbbruuno (@cbbruuno) January 27, 2017

And some showed their unwavering support for the anchor. “I love @tamronhall She’s a huge talent with a big [heart]. I will watch her wherever she goes,” another account holder wrote.

Can we just have a 24hr @tamronhall channel and let everyone be happy? — S. Anthony Thomas (@santhonythomas) January 27, 2017

I love @tamronhall She's a huge talent with a big❤. I will watch her wherever she goes. — Carmen (@carmencita576) January 27, 2017

I hate to see Tamron Hall go https://t.co/Wo4oLLZvXK — Elizabeth West (@Limeylizzie) January 27, 2017

Nooo I love watching @tamronhall at work every morning! https://t.co/Hv5ATlQa01 — Trisha Myers (@Trisha_Myers) January 27, 2017

I'd take @tamronhall over @megynkelly any day of the week. Just saying. — Ann Slater (@Ann_Slater22) January 27, 2017

But despite reports that Hall would be leaving the network, the source says as of right now, she’s not going anywhere. Hall also anchors MSNBC Live, a daily news program airing at 11:00 a.m. on MSNBC.

On Thursday, Roker and Hall both took to Twitter to celebrate the success of Today‘s third hour.

“Congrats to our #TODAYsTake @TODAYshow 9am producers for producing the #1 morning show 7 weeks in a row!! @tamronhall and I are very blessed,” wrote Roker.

“Thank you @alroker!!” Hall responded. “Yes we are blessed to have an awesome team!! #TODAYsTake congrats.”

Congrats to our #TODAYsTake @TODAYshow 9am producers for producing the #1 morning show 7 weeks in a row!! @tamronhall and I are very blessed pic.twitter.com/uNgvGim2Pc — Al Roker (@alroker) January 26, 2017

Thank you @alroker!! Yes we are blessed to have an awesome team!! #TODAYsTake congrats 🎊🎈🎉🍾 https://t.co/afTGnCWVD8 — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) January 26, 2017

According to the source, Kelly’s Today show hour will likely begin this fall.

“The format is still in progress, but she will most likely be hosting the hour on her own,” says the insider.