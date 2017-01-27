'Extremely Disappointed': Today Show Viewers React to Tamron Hall Being Replaced

Today show audiences are disappointed that Tamron Hall will no longer host the third hour of the morning program.
On Friday, PEOPLE learned that Megyn Kelly, who left Fox News this month for a new role at NBC News, will either take over Today‘s third hour, currently hosted by Hall and Al Roker, or will take over Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb‘s 10:00 a.m. slot.
According to a source, if Kelly, 46, takes over the fourth hour, Gifford, 63, and Kotb, 52, will be bumped up to the 9:00 a.m. slot. Hall, 46, and Roker, 62, will no longer be co-hosting an hour together.
After learning about the NBC shakeup, viewers took to social media to express their disappointment about the upcoming change.
Some viewers expressed their shock. “I live for @TamronHall every single weekday morning. Are they insane over at the @TODAYshow?” one account holder tweeted.
Others threatened to not watch the program moving forward. “I will not watch @TodayShow if @MegynKelly replaces @AlRoker & @TamronHall. I love Al & Tamron on the Today Show at 9am. They are the BEST,” another Twitter user posted.
And some showed their unwavering support for the anchor. “I love @tamronhall She’s a huge talent with a big [heart]. I will watch her wherever she goes,” another account holder wrote.
But despite reports that Hall would be leaving the network, the source says as of right now, she’s not going anywhere. Hall also anchors MSNBC Live, a daily news program airing at 11:00 a.m. on MSNBC.
On Thursday, Roker and Hall both took to Twitter to celebrate the success of Today‘s third hour.
“Congrats to our #TODAYsTake @TODAYshow 9am producers for producing the #1 morning show 7 weeks in a row!! @tamronhall and I are very blessed,” wrote Roker.
“Thank you @alroker!!” Hall responded. “Yes we are blessed to have an awesome team!! #TODAYsTake congrats.”
According to the source, Kelly’s Today show hour will likely begin this fall.
“The format is still in progress, but she will most likely be hosting the hour on her own,” says the insider.