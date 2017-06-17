Whether Tina Knowles Lawson is a grandmother to twins yet is a mystery, but one thing’s for sure: She sure can bust a move.

The mother of Beyoncé and her husband of two years Richard Lawson enjoyed a night out Friday, donning ’70s duds for a disco-themed bash to celebrate friend A.C. Collins’ birthday. And the couple had no problem getting down on the dance floor.

“When your favorite song of all times comes on ‘Drifting on a memory There’s no place i’d rather be than with you ! Yeah Than loving You,’ ” Knowles Lawson, 63, captioned a video of the twosome, quoting lyrics from The Isley Brothers‘ 1975 hit “For the Love of You.”

The couple’s dance-filled evening came a day after former president Barack Obama gave a video speech to honor Jay Z, who became the first-ever hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday.

“Jay and I are also fools for our daughters, although he’s going to have me beat once those twins show up,” he said, leading many to believe the latter part of the sentiment means Jay Z’s twins on the way with Beyoncé are both girls.

Added Obama jokingly of his friend, who also shares 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy with the “Formation” songstress, “And let’s face it, we both have wives who are significantly more popular than we are.”

Knowles Lawson recently told PEOPLE that being a grandma “is the second best job in the world” after being a mom, admitting that spoiling her grandkids is the best part.

“I buy them drum sets and noisy toys,” said the mother of two (she and ex-husband Mathew Knowles are also parents to Solange Knowles).

“I encourage them to ask for everything, so I’m getting my kids back,” continued Knowles Lawson jokingly of her grandchildren.