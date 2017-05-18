Today national treasure Tina Fey celebrates another year of gracing the Earth with her magnanimous presence.

As she takes a break from being a Hollywood power player to enjoy her special moment with some night cheese (we assume), we’re honoring this sacred day by reliving some of her funniest moments.

Saturday Night Live: “Katie Couric Interviews Sarah Palin”

Fey took on then-vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin‘s infamous interview with Couric (portrayed by frequent collaborator Amy Poehler in the sketch) in 2008.

30 Rock: Liz Lemon’s phone sex commercial

Fey called the staff’s discovery of Liz’s old acting gig “one of the most fun sequences we’ve ever done” in the Los Angeles Times.

The 2013 Golden Globes opening

Fey and Poehler were phenomenal during all three of their Golden Globes hosting performances. We were first blessed by the pair’s witty roast of the Hollywood crowd in 2013.

Date Night

Fey and Steve Carell played an in-a-rut couple who get caught up in a wild adventure in the 2010 film.

Her goodbye to David Letterman

The actress bid the legendary late night host farewell in 2015 by stripping down to her undies.

Saturday Night Live: “Girls Promo”

While hosting in 2013, Fey joined in on a parody of Girls as a straight-talking Albanian named Blerta.

Mean Girls

The funny lady is responsible for the now-classic teen movie’s screenplay. She also appeared as Ms. Norbury, the teacher who encourages the girls of North Shore High School to make amends for their wrongdoings.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Fey, one of the series‘ co-creators, followed up her season 1 cameo as an incompetent Marcia Clark-esque lawyer with a season 2 appearance as Andrea, a therapist struggling with a drinking problem.

Saturday Night Live: “Weekend Update”

Fey returned to her former “Weekend Update” anchor chair in 2008 to report as the special women’s correspondent.

30 Rock: all of those amazing catchphrases

From “shut it down” to “blergh,” Liz Lemon delivered a seemingly endless number of memorable lines.

Her 2010 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor acceptance speech

Fey got candid, heartfelt and, of course, hilarious as she reflected on her career during the prestigious awards ceremony.

Baby Mama

Fey played the uptight workaholic to Poehler’s crude surrogate in the 2008 flick.

Saturday Night Live: “Palin Endorsement”

The actress once again reprised her role as the former Alaskan governor following her 2016 endorsement of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Sisters

Fey played the wild half of a sibling duo in her 2015 project with Poehler.

Her 2008 Emmy acceptance speech

The leading actress in a comedy winner shared one of her acting secrets and dished up some invaluable parenting advice while claiming her statuette.