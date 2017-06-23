Celebrity

From Sister, Sister to Motherhood: See Tia & Tamera Mowry Through the Years

The twins first found fame on Sister, Sister in the ’90s

SISTER, SISTER

Tia and Tamera Mowry starred on the show — which centered around twins who reunite after being separated at birth — airing from 1994 to 1999, initially on ABC before getting picked up by The WB for its final four seasons.

TALK IT OUT

The Mowry siblings are seen here chatting with Josh Ackerman on The All New Mickey Mouse Club in the early '90s.

STYLE TWINS

Hat's off to Tia and Tamera, who never failed in supplying all the sister goals with their adorably matching outfits.

TERRIFIC TRIO

Tia and Tamera also made a cameo on their little brother Tahj's show, Smart Guy. Tahj first got his start on the small screen as Michelle's (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) best friend in Full House. Speaking about the possibility of the Mowry twins making a cameo on the show's Netflix reboot, Tamera said: "You know who I want to see on Fuller House …  my brother! I want to see Teddy return!"

BACK TO BACK

"We're nothing like the characters on Sister, Sister. We're kind of swapped," Tamera told Digital Spy in 2011. "I was the crazy mischievous one on the show — Tia was the studious, more serious one."

WINNING BIG

The sisters took home three Kids' Choice Awards while filming their show, and were honored in 1998 by being inducted to the Kids' Choice Awards Hall of Fame.

COMING TOGETHER

Following the 1999 series finale of Sister, Sister, Tia and Tamera made the decision to star alongside each other in 2000's Disney Channel Original Movie, Seventeen Again.

MAGICAL MOMENT

... and it turned out Seventeen Again wasn't enough shared screen time for the famous siblings. Tia and Tamera reunited for the super successful Disney Channel Original Movie Twitches in 2005 and its subsequent 2007 sequel.

HAND TO HOLD

Following a decade of working together, the sisters took a brief hiatus to film individual projects. Tamera starred in the 2009 comedy series Roommates, while Tia went on to slip into scrubs for her role in The Game

KEEPING IT REAL

Following a memorable stint on reality TV, starring in Tia & Tamera for three seasons starting in 2011, Tamera joined the all-women roundtable on The Real in 2013.

OH, BABY

Tamera, who married husband Adam Housley in 2011, is pictured here showing off her baby bump in 2012. "I am having so much fun being a new aunt!" Tia, who welcomed son Cree in 2011, told PEOPLE in 2012."It is just amazing, and now I understand the love that my sister has for Cree. The love is so strong and so deep. It’s so beautiful." 

A NEW ADDITION

Promoting their book Twintuition in 2015, Tamera cradles her burgeoning bump, who would grow to be 1-year-old daughter Ariah.  

