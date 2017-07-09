TI Responds to Rob Kardashian’s Claim He Had a Threesome with Blac Chyna: ‘Don’t Tell Women’s Business’

T.I. has a few words for Rob Kardashian after the reality star claimed the rapper had a threesome with his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna and T.I.’s ex-wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris back in the day.

TMZ caught up with the 36-year-old rapper at Los Angeles International Airport over the weekend.

“Don’t tell women’s business. That’s bad. That’s very, very bad. Poor character. Flawed, you know what I mean?” T.I. — born Clifford Harris — said. “If a woman trusted you and confided in you with secrets and stuff like that, you don’t ever let that — you don’t do that. Secrets are sacred, you don’t do that. That’s a whole other level of f—boy s— right there.”

T.I. added that he thinks Kardashian, 30, is going to have a hard time hooking up with women after exposing Chyna, 29, in a series of now-deleted rants on social media.

One post called out T.I. after the rapper criticized Kardashian for taking his feud with Chyna public.

“Why bring ya business to IG tho? Look, You got worked bro….but at least keep it to yourself, you letting the world know you a duck. I mean a BIG DUCK, a mighty duck, Ronald McDonald the Duck, Scrooge McDuck, Howard the Druck, Huey Dewy & Lewie… save the #DuckTales Just hold this L, kiss ya kid & cut ya losses& move on… u got no moves bro,” T.I. said, according to a Instagram comment captured by Baller Alert.

“Since TI wanna chime in on business that don’t concern him let’s talk about the threesome you had with Chyna and your baby mama Tiny,” Kardashian replied. “Don’t speak on my daughter when u having threesomes with young Chy and Tiny ::: and I put that on my daughters life since u wanna speak on my daughter,,, damn shame. Chyna told me everything about your threesomes with you and her and Tiny. U got no moves bro ;;; Correction ::: TI paid Chyna to have sex with Tiny and him.”

RELATED VIDEO: Rob Kardashian Puts ‘Cheating’ Ex Blac Chyna on Blast with Explicit Photos

After Kardashian put Chyna on blast, including posting explicit photos of her, high-powered civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom announced Friday that she is now legally representing Chyna and is seeking restraining orders against Kardashian on behalf of her client.

“I represent Blac Chyna,” Bloom tweeted Friday. “I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we’ll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him. More to come.”

Chyna’s rep and Bloom’s co-counsel Walter Mosley also told PEOPLE, “Lisa Bloom is the best in the business and has the right sensitivities and skill set to handle this delicate and complex matter. She’s a warrior for women’s rights and that’s the type of lawyer we need right now.”