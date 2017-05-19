Ever wonder what the stars of your favorite movies and TV shows got up to when the cameras weren’t rolling? Well, we have some partial answers for you.
Keep scrolling to see the best behind-the-scenes shots from decades past. They’re totally phat, gnarly, groovy and … you get the idea:
Selma Blair and Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde.
Emma Caulfield, James C. Leary, Alyson Hannigan, James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter and Nicholas Brendon in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
Ryan Seacrest, Randy Jackson and Simon Cowell in American Idol.
Molly Ringwald and Jon Cryer in Pretty in Pink.
Mandy Moore in A Walk to Remember.
The cast of Apollo 13.
Mark Hamill in Star Wars.
Drew Barrymore in Firestarter.
Melissa Joan Hart and Trisha Hart in Sabrina the Teenage Witch.
Viggo Mortensen and Orlando Bloom in The Lord of the Rings.
The cast of Parks and Recreation.
Ben Affleck and Liv Tyler in Armageddon.
The cast of She’s All That.
Susan Sarandon in Enchanted.
The cast of The Outsiders.
Sarah Michelle Gellar, Florence Henderson and Gina Gershon at Saturday Night Live.
Rob Lowe, Judd Nelson and Ally Sheedy in St. Elmo’s Fire.
The cast of Lizzie McGuire.
Jake Gyllenhaal and Jared Leto in Highway.
The cast of Freaks and Geeks.
Charisma Carpenter and David Boreanaz in Angel.
Drake and Miriam McDonald in Degrassi: The Next Generation.
Laura Prepon and Topher Grace in That 70’s Show.