Celebrity

All the Throwback Set Photos You Need to See, From Legally Blonde to Buffy the Vampire Slayer

By @lydsprice

Ever wonder what the stars of your favorite movies and TV shows got up to when the cameras weren’t rolling? Well, we have some partial answers for you.

Keep scrolling to see the best behind-the-scenes shots from decades past. They’re totally phat, gnarly, groovy and … you get the idea:

Selma Blair and Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde.

Love this and you, @therealselmablair!! Think Pink 🎀 #Regram #FBF #LegallyBlonde (PS – #OsgoodPerkins's face…. 😂)

Emma Caulfield, James C. Leary, Alyson Hannigan, James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter and Nicholas Brendon in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Ryan Seacrest, Randy Jackson and Simon Cowell in American Idol.

They’re gonna kill me for posting this #tbt

Molly Ringwald and Jon Cryer in Pretty in Pink.

Mandy Moore in A Walk to Remember.

Rocking overalls before they were cool on the set of "A Walk to Remember". #fbf

The cast of Apollo 13.

I will never forget Bill Paxton and the KC135. We will miss you.

Mark Hamill in Star Wars.

Drew Barrymore in Firestarter.

At work on Firestarter 1982, North Carolina. #oldstorageunitday

Melissa Joan Hart and Trisha Hart in Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

#tbt to when Sabrina was in the witch army and my sis @trishalhart Played in the background.

Viggo Mortensen and Orlando Bloom in The Lord of the Rings.

The cast of Parks and Recreation.

A nice moment in time. #Friends

Ben Affleck and Liv Tyler in Armageddon.

Ohhh Monday …. @benaffleck #armageddon #benaffleck #1998

The cast of She’s All That.

O.M-G! The cast of "She's All That" #somanyweavesago #tbt #rp @adamshankman

Susan Sarandon in Enchanted.

A witch has gotta stay hydrated. #Enchanted #tbt

The cast of The Outsiders.

Francis wrangling the Greasers on my first day of my first movie.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Florence Henderson and Gina Gershon at Saturday Night Live.

Rob Lowe, Judd Nelson and Ally Sheedy in St. Elmo’s Fire.

On location in D.C making St. Elmo's Fire. #throwback #80s #hairmousse #sax

The cast of Lizzie McGuire.

A deep throwback. #SchoolDance #KateLizzieAndMirandaWereFriends?

Since I just moved I've uncovered many of👆#ThrowBacks

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jared Leto in Highway.

The cast of Freaks and Geeks.

#tbt Freaks&Geeks with Paul Feig and Lesli Linka Glatter!

Charisma Carpenter and David Boreanaz in Angel.

Drake and Miriam McDonald in Degrassi: The Next Generation.

Laura Prepon and Topher Grace in That 70’s Show.