Selma Blair and Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde.

I cannot believe it has been 15 years. One of the best experiences I ever had. @reesewitherspoon is a goddess. #legallyblonde #viviankensington #ellewoods A post shared by Selma Blair (@therealselmablair) on Jul 13, 2016 at 9:25pm PDT

Emma Caulfield, James C. Leary, Alyson Hannigan, James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter and Nicholas Brendon in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

I’d have to go to storage for the good pics @AllCharisma but… (Wish I hadn’t been chewing gum!) pic.twitter.com/zMNLCcLeia — alyson hannigan (@alydenisof) November 22, 2013

One if my favorite people to work with. Between scenes shenanigans. 😘@nicholasbrendan pic.twitter.com/tGJ8h3DKqj — charisma carpenter (@AllCharisma) January 31, 2014

Ryan Seacrest, Randy Jackson and Simon Cowell in American Idol.

They’re gonna kill me for posting this #tbt A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Apr 6, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

Molly Ringwald and Jon Cryer in Pretty in Pink.

Mandy Moore in A Walk to Remember.

Rocking overalls before they were cool on the set of "A Walk to Remember". #fbf A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Apr 25, 2014 at 10:58am PDT

The cast of Apollo 13.

I will never forget Bill Paxton and the KC135. We will miss you. A post shared by Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) on Feb 26, 2017 at 10:10am PST

Mark Hamill in Star Wars.

Taken in Tunisia early morning Day #1 waiting for my 1st shot (emerging from home for robot auction)-Perhaps the very 1st #LukePic #SW pic.twitter.com/WMCGnWCotP — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 18, 2017

Drew Barrymore in Firestarter.

At work on Firestarter 1982, North Carolina. #oldstorageunitday A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Aug 9, 2016 at 1:03pm PDT

Melissa Joan Hart and Trisha Hart in Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

#tbt to when Sabrina was in the witch army and my sis @trishalhart Played in the background. A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart) on Nov 10, 2016 at 1:05pm PST

Viggo Mortensen and Orlando Bloom in The Lord of the Rings.

#TheLordOfTheRings: The Fellowship of the Ring hit theaters 15 years ago today. here's one of #ViggoMortensen and me. more photos at the link in my bio! A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Dec 19, 2016 at 6:47pm PST

The cast of Parks and Recreation.

A nice moment in time. #Friends A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Jun 17, 2015 at 5:20pm PDT

Ben Affleck and Liv Tyler in Armageddon.

Ohhh Monday …. @benaffleck #armageddon #benaffleck #1998 A post shared by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Mar 7, 2016 at 6:23am PST

The cast of She’s All That.

O.M-G! The cast of "She's All That" #somanyweavesago #tbt #rp @adamshankman A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on May 16, 2013 at 5:32pm PDT

Susan Sarandon in Enchanted.

A witch has gotta stay hydrated. #Enchanted #tbt A post shared by Susan Sarandon (@susansarandon) on Dec 10, 2015 at 8:51am PST

The cast of The Outsiders.

Coppola and his greasers doing his mandated daily Tai Chi workout on the first day of shooting The Outsiders. #ThrowbackThursday A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Dec 18, 2014 at 12:53am PST

Francis wrangling the Greasers on my first day of my first movie. A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Aug 25, 2014 at 2:51am PDT

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Florence Henderson and Gina Gershon at Saturday Night Live.

Rob Lowe, Judd Nelson and Ally Sheedy in St. Elmo’s Fire.

On location in D.C making St. Elmo's Fire. #throwback #80s #hairmousse #sax A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Sep 22, 2016 at 10:11pm PDT

The cast of Lizzie McGuire.

A deep throwback. #SchoolDance #KateLizzieAndMirandaWereFriends? A post shared by Lalaine Vergara (@thelalaine) on Oct 31, 2016 at 12:40pm PDT

Since I just moved I've uncovered many of👆#ThrowBacks A post shared by Lalaine Vergara (@thelalaine) on Mar 17, 2016 at 10:46am PDT

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jared Leto in Highway.

The cast of Freaks and Geeks.

#tbt Freaks&Geeks with Paul Feig and Lesli Linka Glatter! A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Feb 20, 2014 at 9:34am PST

Charisma Carpenter and David Boreanaz in Angel.

Drake and Miriam McDonald in Degrassi: The Next Generation.

I never would have imagined that watching the Grammys would make me nostalgic for high school and our "mall tour" days but @champagnepapi made it happen! So unbelievably proud to have watched this guy go from sitting next to me in English class or being on set together to being one of the greatest artists ever and he deserves it all! Congratulations on everything @champagnepapi 🎉⭐️️🙌🏻 A post shared by Miriam McDonald (@miriamkatherine26) on Feb 12, 2017 at 6:08pm PST

Laura Prepon and Topher Grace in That 70’s Show.