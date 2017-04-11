Celebrity

14 Glorious Throwback Photos of Celebrity Friends You Never Knew Existed

Are you ready for this serious blast from the past?

By @gracegavilanes

Source: Justin Theroux/Instagram

ELIZABETH BANKS & JUSTIN THEROUX

The Era: 2005

We Can't Get Over ... Justin's braces, which he donned to play a lovestruck teenager alongside his feather-haired The Baxter costar.

Source: Mariah Carey Instagram

MARIAH CAREY & WILL SMITH

The Era: No idea, but it's totally timeless

We Can't Get Over ... Absolutely everything about this iconic moment. Mariah's caption says it best: "I still can't believe this picture ..."

RyanSeacrest/Instagram

RYAN SEACREST, RANDY JACKSON & SIMON COWELL

The Era: The early 2000s

We Can't Get Over ... We're still mesmerized by Ryan's hair during the early seasons of American Idol, TBH.

Source: Mandy Moore/Instagram

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE & MANDY MOORE

The Era: Summer of '99

We Can't Get Over ... The Abercrombie shirts and bucket hats. (But neither can Mandy, TBH.) She would later recall her excitement over opening for 'NSYNC ... only for Justin to say, "You have big feet for a girl." Well, the past is in the past.

Source: Busy Philipps Instagram

THE CAST OF FREAKS & GEEKS

The Era: 1999

We Can't Get Over ... Everyone's baby faces! Joined by creator Paul Feig, the show's ensemble cast — including Busy Philipps, James Franco and Jason Segel — came together for a group pic in between takes.

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

JESSICA SIMPSON & SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR

The Era: 2000

We Can't Get Over ... How their minimalist, spaghetti-strap dresses would look right at home in Kendall Jenner or Gigi Hadid's closets. Really, the only reason we know this pic wasn't taken, like, yesterday is because of the lack of red-eye reduction (which Gellar totally laughed about on Instagram).

Source: Michelle Trachtenberg Instagram

MICHELLE TRACHTENBERG & GREGORY SMITH

The Era: 1995

We Can't Get Over ... Michelle's epic '90s style. The pint-sized star reminisced about the time she and her equally adorable costar worked on 1996's Harriet the Spy — which started filming on her 10th birthday.

Source: Beyonce Instagram

DESTINY'S CHILD & CO.

The Era: The early '00s, most likely

We Can't Get Over ... The serious girl power Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams are serving up in this picture gives our lives so much meaning — as well as Ms. Tina and La La Anthony's cameos. 

Source: Britney Spears Instagram

BRITNEY SPEARS & LEONARDO DICAPRIO

The Era: We're guessing the early '00s

We Can't Get Over ... The fact that it took until 2016, when Britney posted this snap to her Instagram, before we ever knew this moment happened. Oh, and Leo's hand gesture, which we will spend the rest of our lives trying to understand.

Source: Drew Barrymore Instagram

SHARON STONE & DREW BARRYMORE

The Era: The '90s

We Can't Get Over ... And will never be over Drew's infectious smile and Sharon's ability to stay ageless, no matter the decade.

Source: Busy Philipps Instagram; Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

MICHELLE WILLIAMS & BUSY PHILIPPS

The Era: 2001

We Can't Get Over ... This pair's super tight bond, which began in their Dawson's Creek days and remains strong to this day. Also, Busy's totally '00s fashion sense, which she equates to her Cougartown character's style.

Source: Chris Kirkpatrick Twitter

BRITNEY SPEARS & 'NSYNC

The Era: Around 2000

We Can't Get Over ... How much prep it took for Britney and the '90s boy band to look so good, which 'NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick is quick to poke fun at in his caption: "Hair you doin?" 

Source: Lalaine Vergara/Instagram

HILARY DUFF, ADAM LAMBERG & LALAINE

The Era: The early 2000s

We Can't Get Over … How much we miss watching this trio on Lizzie McGuire. #NeverForget

Source: Miriam McDonald/Instagram

DRAKE & MIRIAM MCDONALD

The Era: The early 2000s

We Can't Get Over … The rapper's baby face or his Degrassi costar's sweet caption on Grammys night: "So unbelievably proud to have watched this guy go from sitting next to me in English class or being on set together to being one of the greatest artists ever and he deserves it all!"

