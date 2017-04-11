Celebrity
14 Glorious Throwback Photos of Celebrity Friends You Never Knew Existed
Are you ready for this serious blast from the past?
By Grace Gavilanes
1 of 14
ELIZABETH BANKS & JUSTIN THEROUX
The Era: 2005
We Can't Get Over ... Justin's braces, which he donned to play a lovestruck teenager alongside his feather-haired The Baxter costar.
2 of 14
MARIAH CAREY & WILL SMITH
The Era: No idea, but it's totally timeless
We Can't Get Over ... Absolutely everything about this iconic moment. Mariah's caption says it best: "I still can't believe this picture ..."
3 of 14
RYAN SEACREST, RANDY JACKSON & SIMON COWELL
The Era: The early 2000s
We Can't Get Over ... We're still mesmerized by Ryan's hair during the early seasons of American Idol, TBH.
4 of 14
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE & MANDY MOORE
The Era: Summer of '99
We Can't Get Over ... The Abercrombie shirts and bucket hats. (But neither can Mandy, TBH.) She would later recall her excitement over opening for 'NSYNC ... only for Justin to say, "You have big feet for a girl." Well, the past is in the past.
5 of 14
THE CAST OF FREAKS & GEEKS
The Era: 1999
We Can't Get Over ... Everyone's baby faces! Joined by creator Paul Feig, the show's ensemble cast — including Busy Philipps, James Franco and Jason Segel — came together for a group pic in between takes.
6 of 14
JESSICA SIMPSON & SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR
The Era: 2000
We Can't Get Over ... How their minimalist, spaghetti-strap dresses would look right at home in Kendall Jenner or Gigi Hadid's closets. Really, the only reason we know this pic wasn't taken, like, yesterday is because of the lack of red-eye reduction (which Gellar totally laughed about on Instagram).
7 of 14
MICHELLE TRACHTENBERG & GREGORY SMITH
The Era: 1995
We Can't Get Over ... Michelle's epic '90s style. The pint-sized star reminisced about the time she and her equally adorable costar worked on 1996's Harriet the Spy — which started filming on her 10th birthday.
8 of 14
DESTINY'S CHILD & CO.
The Era: The early '00s, most likely
We Can't Get Over ... The serious girl power Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams are serving up in this picture gives our lives so much meaning — as well as Ms. Tina and La La Anthony's cameos.
9 of 14
BRITNEY SPEARS & LEONARDO DICAPRIO
The Era: We're guessing the early '00s
We Can't Get Over ... The fact that it took until 2016, when Britney posted this snap to her Instagram, before we ever knew this moment happened. Oh, and Leo's hand gesture, which we will spend the rest of our lives trying to understand.
10 of 14
SHARON STONE & DREW BARRYMORE
The Era: The '90s
We Can't Get Over ... And will never be over Drew's infectious smile and Sharon's ability to stay ageless, no matter the decade.
11 of 14
MICHELLE WILLIAMS & BUSY PHILIPPS
The Era: 2001
We Can't Get Over ... This pair's super tight bond, which began in their Dawson's Creek days and remains strong to this day. Also, Busy's totally '00s fashion sense, which she equates to her Cougartown character's style.
12 of 14
BRITNEY SPEARS & 'NSYNC
The Era: Around 2000
We Can't Get Over ... How much prep it took for Britney and the '90s boy band to look so good, which 'NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick is quick to poke fun at in his caption: "Hair you doin?"
13 of 14
HILARY DUFF, ADAM LAMBERG & LALAINE
The Era: The early 2000s
We Can't Get Over … How much we miss watching this trio on Lizzie McGuire. #NeverForget
14 of 14
DRAKE & MIRIAM MCDONALD
The Era: The early 2000s
We Can't Get Over … The rapper's baby face or his Degrassi costar's sweet caption on Grammys night: "So unbelievably proud to have watched this guy go from sitting next to me in English class or being on set together to being one of the greatest artists ever and he deserves it all!"
