SARAH & ROBERT

Parker and Downey Jr. dated for seven years after meeting on their 1984 film Firstborn. The relationship had a lasting effect on the actress, who in 2016 told PEOPLE, "It taught me how to love … And what's the difference between loving and taking care of people and what's necessary, and what grown-ups should and shouldn't do for one another." Parker even said that Downey Jr., who struggled with substance abuse during their time together, helped prepare her for parenthood: "Maybe it taught me a little bit about being a parent too, because the things that I ended up caring about, and the way I cared for Downey, were things that might be more suitable for a parent at a certain point."