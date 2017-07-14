Heroes Alum Thomas Dekker Reveals He's Gay After He Says a 'Prominent Gay Man' Tried to Out Him

Thomas Dekker, best known for his roles in Heroes and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, has come out as gay.

The actor, 29, opened up about his sexuality, one week after he says someone tried to out him. “My sexual orientation once again came into question this week when a prominent gay man used an awards acceptance speech to ‘out’ me. While he did not mention me by name, the explicit details of his reference made it easy for the public and media to connect the dots,” Dekker wrote in a letter shared on Instagram and Twitter.

Though he did not name the specific person, the star was referring to Heroes co-executive producer and writer Bryan Fuller, who received the Outfest Achievement Award on July 6. In his acceptance speech, Fuller recalled an experience of trying to introduce gay characters on the now-canceled NBC show.

“I had a brief stint on Heroes where the gay character was ‘hetwashed’ after the actor’s management threatened to pull him from the show if he — the character, not the actor — were gay. The character became straight and the actor came out as gay,” Fuller said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In 2007, Dekker confirmed the controversy surrounding his Heroes character’s sexuality in a MySpace bulletin, writing: “I would like it to be known by everyone, that I have played a gay character three times before in my career, one when I was twelve (which is on youtube), one when I was fifteen, and another when I was seventeen. I, nor my management have ever had any kind of problem with creating a gay character… What transpired on heroes is something far more complicated than anyone being ‘afraid’ to make Zach homosexual.”

In his letter on Thursday, Dekker also revealed he was newly married.

“While it is an odd situation, I thank him because it presents a prime opportunity for me to publicly say that I am indeed a man who proudly loves other men. In fact, this April, I married my husband and I could not be happier,” he shared.