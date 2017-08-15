People

Celebrity

This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Reveals One Big Change Her Boyfriend Had to Push for: 'I Cried for an Hour'

It may not be the norm in Hollywood, but Chrissy Metz is one very frugal celebrity.

During an appearance on Tuesday’s Live with Kelly & Ryan, the This Is Us star opened up about her very serious case of buyer’s remorse — which hits her especially hard when she’s spending time in New York City.

“I feel a bit like Eloise, like I’m sort of trapped in a hotel!” said Metz, 36. “I try to shop and then I have buyer’s remorse — I can’t even buy a sandwich. I’m like, ‘That’s probably too expensive.’ ”

And while she recently treated herself to a computer, it didn’t happen without her boyfriend Josh Stancil coaxing her into it.

“I cried for an hour before I bought a laptop,” she confessed. “Not kidding! I’m not exaggerating.”

“My boyfriend was like, ‘Chrissy, you need it for work, you want to write, you want to do these things, it’s a write-off,’ ” she recalled. “I use it every day, but I cried for an hour before it bought it.”

Chrissy Metz and Josh Stancil
Earl Gibson III/WireImage

FROM COINAGE: This Is Us’ Milo Ventimiglia Admits He Can’t Resist Spending on This Thing

 

So is she more comfortable spending money now that she’s on such a wildly successful show? Well, the simple answer is no.

“I bought a pair of sunglasses and I haven’t put them on [yet],” she said. “I’m like, ‘I should probably take them back — I don’t need them.’ My business manager told me they sell $10 ones at the car wash. Maybe I should do that? I don’t know what it is [about me]!”

Live with Kelly & Ryan airs weekdays (check local listings) and This Is Us season 2 premieres Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.