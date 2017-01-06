This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Still Plans to Be 'Out and About Celebrating' Her Golden Globe Nom, Despite Torn Meniscus

This Is Us‘ Chrissy Metz isn’t letting a torn meniscus ruin her first Golden Globes.

Over the holidays, the NBC star went on a hike at a nature preserve with her family while in Gainseville, Florida. Come New Year’s Day, she “literally couldn’t walk,” Entertainment Weekly reported, and she later discovered she had torn her meniscus.

But although the actress says she is currently battling “discomfort and the knee being swollen” and “inflammation” from the tear, for which she received a cortisone shot, Metz intends to attend Sunday’s upcoming awards show — and will of course celebrate her supporting actress nomination.

“During Chrissy’s holiday hiatus vacation back home in Gainesville, FL., Chrissy injured her knee on a hike with her family,” a rep for Metz, who plays Kate on This Is Us, tells PEOPLE in a statement. “Unfortunately due to the fall, it has been confirmed, Chrissy has torn her meniscus. She has sought great medical treatment and is receiving amazing care.”

And while there was speculation that the actress, 36, personally underwent Gastric bypass surgery after Metz revealed to PEOPLE that she would have to go on the same weight loss journey as her character Kate does on the show, her rep denies that she went under the knife.

“We again want to reiterate Chrissy has NOT undergone Gastric bypass surgery. We cannot speak for her character Kate; However, Chrissy personally has NOT,” her rep continued in the statement, and added, “You can expect to see Chrissy out and about this weekend celebrating. Her injury will not impact production or her attendance to the Golden Globes. We sincerely appreciate everyones well wishes.”

Metz later clarified that her This Is Us contract does not say she has to lose weight. “It wasn’t mandated in the contract, and I probably — if I ever said the word contract, I didn’t mean it in that way,” she said, and added, “I was pitched that the trajectory of Kate is that she’s going to lose weight. That is who and what’s going on.”

This Is Us airs Tuesday nights (9 p.m. ET) on NBC.