Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
The Sexiest Celeb Photos of the Week
Scott Eastwood, Alessandra Ambrosio and more stars who are heating up Hollywood
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on August 11, 2017 at 6:00am EDT
1 of 10
JULIANNE HOUGH
The pro dancer can't help but beam on her way out of a fitness class.
2 of 10
BRETT ELDREDGE
The country crooner feels the rain during his performance on Today.
3 of 10
SCOTT EASTWOOD
Holy abs! The hunky actor squeezes in a light workout during a beach outing in L.A.
4 of 10
ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO
The supermodel takes a call after leaving a gym in Brentwood, California.
5 of 10
RITA ORA
The singer-actress tops off her figure-flattering outfit with a bold lip at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event.
6 of 10
VANESSA HUDGENS
She's glowing! Hudgens gets glam in a sheer ensemble while attending the Fox Summer All-Star Party during the TCA Summer Press Tour.
7 of 10
EVA LONGORIA
Leave it to Longoria, who spent the day at Miami Beach, to make a bikini cover-up look sexy.
8 of 10
VICTORIA JUSTICE
The actress is all smiles as she shows off her svelte physique during a walk through New York City.
9 of 10
LADY GAGA
Bow down! All eyes are on the singer as she delivers a memorable performance during her Joanne World Tour.
10 of 10
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI
The model opts for a crop top before stopping by Jimmy Kimmel Live.
A 'Dream Come True' & a 'Dirrty' Halloween: Birthday Girl Kylie Jenner Shares Highlights from Her Last Year