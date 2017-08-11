Celebrity

The Sexiest Celeb Photos of the Week

Scott Eastwood, Alessandra Ambrosio and more stars who are heating up Hollywood

By @gracegavilanes

JULIANNE HOUGH

The pro dancer can't help but beam on her way out of a fitness class.

BRETT ELDREDGE

The country crooner feels the rain during his performance on Today.

SCOTT EASTWOOD

Holy abs! The hunky actor squeezes in a light workout during a beach outing in L.A.

ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO

The supermodel takes a call after leaving a gym in Brentwood, California.

RITA ORA

The singer-actress tops off her figure-flattering outfit with a bold lip at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event.

VANESSA HUDGENS

She's glowing! Hudgens gets glam in a sheer ensemble while attending the Fox Summer All-Star Party during the TCA Summer Press Tour.

EVA LONGORIA

Leave it to Longoria, who spent the day at Miami Beach, to make a bikini cover-up look sexy.

VICTORIA JUSTICE

The actress is all smiles as she shows off her svelte physique during a walk through New York City.

LADY GAGA

Bow down! All eyes are on the singer as she delivers a memorable performance during her Joanne World Tour.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI

The model opts for a crop top before stopping by Jimmy Kimmel Live.

