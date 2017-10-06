Sexiest Celeb Photos

The Sexiest Celeb Photos of the Week

Adriana Lima, Kerry Washington and more stars who are heating up Hollywood

By @gracegavilanes

ADRIANA LIMA

If you're looking for additional fitness inspiration, look no further than the Victoria's Secret Angel, who flexed hard for the cameras after a workout.

SOLANGE KNOWLES

Have you seen a prettier lady in copper than Solange? No? Neither have we.

JOSH BROLIN

Okay, so this look might not exactly be sexy, but we can't help but ogle the actor's ripped physique — and that's more than enough for us.

KERRY WASHINGTON

Hello, beautiful! The Scandal actress shines bright as she arrives at The Late Show.

MEL B

Work it! The former Spice Girl shows off her toned bod in a cut-out jumpsuit while in L.A.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI

The model and actress takes the plunge during Paris Fashion Week.

