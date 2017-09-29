Sexiest Celeb Photos

The Sexiest Celeb Photos of the Week

Kim Kardashian West, Selena Gomez and more stars who are heating up Hollywood

By @gracegavilanes

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST

Following the announcement that sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are expecting their first children (and right before her own baby announcement), the contouring queen steps out to grab some grub.

JAMES & DAVE FRANCO

Fact: Good looks run in the family — just take a look at this pic of the always-dapper Franco brothers for proof. (You're welcome.)

NINA DOBREV

Hello, gorgeous! The Flatliners actress shows off her blunt, sophisticated bob at the film's L.A. premiere.

JUSTIN THEROUX

Jennifer Aniston's leading man embraces his right to bear (very toned) arms during a bike ride through N.Y.C. 

SELENA GOMEZ

The Weeknd, is that you? Spoiler alert: It's not — the actress was spotted sharing a steamy kiss with her costar while filming scenes in N.Y.C. for their upcoming movie.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI

The model is a total smizing pro during Paris Fashion Week.

