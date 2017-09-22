The Sexiest Celeb Photos of the Week

Sexiest Celeb Photos

FERGIE

All eyes are on the singer as she takes the World Stage during her performance at the Rock in Rio music festival.

HALLE BERRY

The Oscar winner sports a lacy number for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO

The supermodel walks the red carpet at the amfAR Gala while simultaneously shining bright like a diamond.

PAMELA ANDERSON

The ageless actress strikes a pose in a figure-flattering black dress while stopping by Good Morning Britain.

ADRIANA LIMA

The iconic supermodel takes a look back at the N.Y.C. premiere of American Beauty Star.

ARIEL WINTER

The Modern Family actress gets ripped as she heads to the Escape Hotel Hollywood with friends.

