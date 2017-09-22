Sexiest Celeb Photos
The Sexiest Celeb Photos of the Week
Fergie, Ariel Winter and more stars who are heating up Hollywood
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
1 of 6
FERGIE
All eyes are on the singer as she takes the World Stage during her performance at the Rock in Rio music festival.
2 of 6
HALLE BERRY
The Oscar winner sports a lacy number for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
3 of 6
ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO
The supermodel walks the red carpet at the amfAR Gala while simultaneously shining bright like a diamond.
4 of 6
PAMELA ANDERSON
The ageless actress strikes a pose in a figure-flattering black dress while stopping by Good Morning Britain.
5 of 6
ADRIANA LIMA
The iconic supermodel takes a look back at the N.Y.C. premiere of American Beauty Star.
6 of 6
ARIEL WINTER
The Modern Family actress gets ripped as she heads to the Escape Hotel Hollywood with friends.
