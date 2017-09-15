Sexiest Celeb Photos

The Sexiest Celeb Photos of the Week

Halle Berry, Julianne Hough and more stars who are heating up Hollywood

By @gracegavilanes

HALLE BERRY

The Oscar winner opts for a plunging jumpsuit at the Toronto International Film Festival.

JULIANNE HOUGH

The dancing pro puts her abs on full display following a workout in L.A.

ASHLEY GRAHAM

The model slips into something more comfortable backstage at the Addition Elle show during New York Fashion Week

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI

She's mad about plaid! The model wears an orange crop top and matching pants in N.Y.C.

DIANE KRUGER

The actress looks back at photographers while meeting with fans and signing autographs at TIFF.

BELLA THORNE

Staying true to her eclectic style, the former Disney star wears a super cropped sweater, baring her toned belly, in N.Y.C. 

ANGELINA JOLIE

Is there anything sexier than a woman wearing a bold red lip? We think not.

