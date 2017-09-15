Sexiest Celeb Photos
The Sexiest Celeb Photos of the Week
Halle Berry, Julianne Hough and more stars who are heating up Hollywood
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
HALLE BERRY
The Oscar winner opts for a plunging jumpsuit at the Toronto International Film Festival.
JULIANNE HOUGH
The dancing pro puts her abs on full display following a workout in L.A.
ASHLEY GRAHAM
The model slips into something more comfortable backstage at the Addition Elle show during New York Fashion Week
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI
She's mad about plaid! The model wears an orange crop top and matching pants in N.Y.C.
DIANE KRUGER
The actress looks back at photographers while meeting with fans and signing autographs at TIFF.
BELLA THORNE
Staying true to her eclectic style, the former Disney star wears a super cropped sweater, baring her toned belly, in N.Y.C.
ANGELINA JOLIE
Is there anything sexier than a woman wearing a bold red lip? We think not.
