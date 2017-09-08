Sexiest Celeb Photos

The Sexiest Celeb Photos of the Week

Idris Elba, Karlie Kloss and more stars who are heating up Hollywood

By @gracegavilanes

1 of 8

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

KARLIE KLOSS

The supermodel gets leggy while attending the Tom Ford Runway Show afterparty in N.Y.C.

2 of 8

W Blanco/BackGrid

KATE HUDSON

Rocking a freshly shaved head, the actress puts her toned abs on full display on the L.A. set of her upcoming film, Sister.

3 of 8

Dave Benett/Getty

IDRIS ELBA

Packing a punch! The actor directs our attention to his flexed bicep, which may or may not have made us swoon.

4 of 8

MEGA

JULIANNE HOUGH & BROOKS LAICH

The newlyweds slip into their bathing suits for a day at the beach.

5 of 8

Splash News Online

JASON MOMOA

Surf's up for the Aquaman star who takes a break from filming the movie to go surfing.

6 of 8

James Devaney/GC Images

JENNIFER LOPEZ

Looking ageless as ever, Lopez (and her abs!) is spotted on the N.Y.C. set of her music video.

7 of 8

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

TAYLOR KITSCH & DYLAN O'BRIEN

Consider this picture of the genetically blessed American Assassin costars our gift to you.

8 of 8

The Image Direct

CAROLINE LOWE

The actress works on her fitness during an intense exercise session in N.Y.C.

