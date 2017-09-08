Sexiest Celeb Photos
The Sexiest Celeb Photos of the Week
Idris Elba, Karlie Kloss and more stars who are heating up Hollywood
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
Chris Soules Spotted in Public Months After Fatal Car Crash
Brian Austin Green Defends Son Noah Wearing Dresses: 'He's 4, if He Wants to Wear It Then He Wears It'
1 of 8
KARLIE KLOSS
The supermodel gets leggy while attending the Tom Ford Runway Show afterparty in N.Y.C.
2 of 8
KATE HUDSON
Rocking a freshly shaved head, the actress puts her toned abs on full display on the L.A. set of her upcoming film, Sister.
3 of 8
IDRIS ELBA
Packing a punch! The actor directs our attention to his flexed bicep, which may or may not have made us swoon.
4 of 8
JULIANNE HOUGH & BROOKS LAICH
The newlyweds slip into their bathing suits for a day at the beach.
5 of 8
JASON MOMOA
Surf's up for the Aquaman star who takes a break from filming the movie to go surfing.
6 of 8
JENNIFER LOPEZ
Looking ageless as ever, Lopez (and her abs!) is spotted on the N.Y.C. set of her music video.
7 of 8
TAYLOR KITSCH & DYLAN O'BRIEN
Consider this picture of the genetically blessed American Assassin costars our gift to you.
8 of 8
CAROLINE LOWE
The actress works on her fitness during an intense exercise session in N.Y.C.
See Also
More
Chris Soules Spotted in Public Months After Fatal Car Crash
Brian Austin Green Defends Son Noah Wearing Dresses: 'He's 4, if He Wants to Wear It Then He Wears It'
More
Chris Soules Spotted in Public Months After Fatal Car Crash