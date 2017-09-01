Sexiest Celeb Photos

The Sexiest Celeb Photos of the Week

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

1 of 9

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto

SARA SAMPAIO

The model is literal sheer perfection while arriving at the Victoria's Secret offices in New York City.

2 of 9

Pacific Coast News

CHRISSY TEIGEN & JOHN LEGEND

The model and Grammy winner freshen up before their paddleboarding sesh in Sardinia, Italy.

3 of 9

MEGA

RACHEL MCCORD

The actress strikes a pose during a glam bikini shoot in Malibu.

4 of 9

GC Images

GIGI HADID

Hello, gorgeous! The supermodel shows her best smize during a day out in New York City.

5 of 9

Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock

NICOLE SCHERZINGER

The singer packs a punch with her bold lip and all-black ensemble.

6 of 9

Splash News

JADA PINKETT SMITH

We can't tell what's more attention-grabbing: The Girls Trip star's megawatt smile or her head-turning dress.

7 of 9

MEGA

KATHARINE MCPHEE

The American Idol alumna is a total beach babe while on a family vacation in Hawaii.

8 of 9

Splash News Online

STELLA MAXWELL

Kristen Stewart's leading lady picks up her Angel wings following a Victoria's Secret fitting in N.Y.C.

9 of 9

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

BELLA HADID

The youngest Hadid sister breaks out of her usual poker face to show off her smile.

