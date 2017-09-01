Sexiest Celeb Photos
The Sexiest Celeb Photos of the Week
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
SARA SAMPAIO
The model is literal sheer perfection while arriving at the Victoria's Secret offices in New York City.
CHRISSY TEIGEN & JOHN LEGEND
The model and Grammy winner freshen up before their paddleboarding sesh in Sardinia, Italy.
RACHEL MCCORD
The actress strikes a pose during a glam bikini shoot in Malibu.
GIGI HADID
Hello, gorgeous! The supermodel shows her best smize during a day out in New York City.
NICOLE SCHERZINGER
The singer packs a punch with her bold lip and all-black ensemble.
JADA PINKETT SMITH
We can't tell what's more attention-grabbing: The Girls Trip star's megawatt smile or her head-turning dress.
KATHARINE MCPHEE
The American Idol alumna is a total beach babe while on a family vacation in Hawaii.
STELLA MAXWELL
Kristen Stewart's leading lady picks up her Angel wings following a Victoria's Secret fitting in N.Y.C.
BELLA HADID
The youngest Hadid sister breaks out of her usual poker face to show off her smile.