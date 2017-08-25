Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
The Sexiest Celeb Photos of the Week
Bella Hadid, Gabrielle Union and more stars who are heating up Hollywood
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on August 25, 2017 at 9:15am EDT
CHRISTINA MILIAN
The singer is all smiles as she makes a splash in Miami Beach.
IZABEL GOULART
Owning it! The supermodel (and her rock-hard abs!) transforms the New York City streets into her own personal runway.
DWYANE WADE & GABRIELLE UNION
Talk about a bae-cation! The athlete and his actress-wife share a laugh while holding onto one another at the beach in Mykonos, Greece.
BELLA HADID
Che bella! Hadid keeps her style crisp and simple in an all-white ensemble.
BLAC CHYNA
Chyna opts for a sheer, feathered minidress for a night out in Hollywood.
TINASHE
The singer breaks it down during a performance at the Billboard Hot 100 Festival.
BELLA THORNE
Because mesh pants and a bikini top should be everyone's go-to summer outfit, according to Thorne.
