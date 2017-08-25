Sexiest Celeb Photos

The Sexiest Celeb Photos of the Week

Bella Hadid, Gabrielle Union and more stars who are heating up Hollywood

By @gracegavilanes

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

CHRISTINA MILIAN

The singer is all smiles as she makes a splash in Miami Beach.

GC Images

IZABEL GOULART

Owning it! The supermodel (and her rock-hard abs!) transforms the New York City streets into her own personal runway.

MEGA

DWYANE WADE & GABRIELLE UNION

Talk about a bae-cation! The athlete and his actress-wife share a laugh while holding onto one another at the beach in Mykonos, Greece.

Splash News Online

BELLA HADID

Che bella! Hadid keeps her style crisp and simple in an all-white ensemble.

Splash News Online

BLAC CHYNA

Chyna opts for a sheer, feathered minidress for a night out in Hollywood.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

TINASHE

The singer breaks it down during a performance at the Billboard Hot 100 Festival.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

BELLA THORNE

Because mesh pants and a bikini top should be everyone's go-to summer outfit, according to Thorne.

