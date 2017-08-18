Celebrity

The Sexiest Celeb Photos of the Week

Gisele Bündchen, Fergie and more stars who are heating up Hollywood

By @gracegavilanes

FERGIE

The singer channels her inner model as she struts through N.Y.C.

IGGY AZALEA

Legs for days! The performer flaunts her curves while stepping out in L.A.

ADRIANA LIMA, CANDICE SWANEPOEL & ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO

Ride 'em, cowgirls! Clad in lingerie, the Victoria's Secret Angels join forces for a photoshoot in Aspen, Colorado.

GISELE BÜNDCHEN

Bow down! The supermodel strikes a pose as she attends a Rosa Chá event in São Paulo, Brazil.

DWYANE WADE

The athlete squeezes in some boogie boarding in Malibu.

ANNALYNNE MCCORD

Sporting statement-making jewelry, the actress makes waves during a shopping trip with friends. 

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE & JESSICA BIEL

Sexiest couple of the week? The husband and wife walk hand-in-hand following an N.Y.C. brunch date.

