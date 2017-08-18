Celebrity
The Sexiest Celeb Photos of the Week
Gisele Bündchen, Fergie and more stars who are heating up Hollywood
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 7
FERGIE
The singer channels her inner model as she struts through N.Y.C.
2 of 7
IGGY AZALEA
Legs for days! The performer flaunts her curves while stepping out in L.A.
3 of 7
ADRIANA LIMA, CANDICE SWANEPOEL & ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO
Ride 'em, cowgirls! Clad in lingerie, the Victoria's Secret Angels join forces for a photoshoot in Aspen, Colorado.
4 of 7
GISELE BÜNDCHEN
Bow down! The supermodel strikes a pose as she attends a Rosa Chá event in São Paulo, Brazil.
5 of 7
DWYANE WADE
The athlete squeezes in some boogie boarding in Malibu.
6 of 7
ANNALYNNE MCCORD
Sporting statement-making jewelry, the actress makes waves during a shopping trip with friends.
7 of 7
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE & JESSICA BIEL
Sexiest couple of the week? The husband and wife walk hand-in-hand following an N.Y.C. brunch date.
See Also
More
More
7 Times Celebs' Relationship Drama Played Out on Social Media
'Tis the Season! 15 Celeb Couples Who Got Engaged This Summer
Rumer Willis Shares Throwback Photo with Mom Demi Moore for Birthday – and Promises to 'Not Apologize' for Being Herself