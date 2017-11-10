Sexiest Celeb Photos
The Sexiest Celeb Photos of the Week
Ariel Winter, Gigi Hadid and more stars who are heating up Hollywood
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
ARIEL WINTER & LEVI MEADEN
The Modern Family actress and boyfriend Levi pack on the PDA at the LaPalme Magazine fall cover party.
CHANEL IMAN
The supermodel shows off her super-toned physique in workout gear.
CHRISSY TEIGEN
The Cravings author is one hot mama! The model-turned-foodie looks stunning in a semi-sheer dress at the Forevermark Diamonds Tribute Collection launch event.
GIGI HADID
Leave it to Hadid to make an all-yellow ensemble look really, really good.
TEYANA TAYLOR & LA LA ANTHONY
The video vixen and TV personality can't help but show off their love and admiration for one another at the 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards.
JENNIFER LOPEZ & ALEX RODRIGUEZ
Have you seen a more beautiful couple? If we could give an award to the hottest couple in Hollywood at the moment, Rodriguez and Lopez would most definitely get the honor.
BETHENNY FRANKEL
The Real Housewives of New York City star celebrates her birthday with a beach day.
