The Sexiest Celeb Photos of the Week

Ariel Winter, Gigi Hadid and more stars who are heating up Hollywood

By @gracegavilanes

Jerritt Clark/Getty

ARIEL WINTER & LEVI MEADEN

The Modern Family actress and boyfriend Levi pack on the PDA at the LaPalme Magazine fall cover party.

CHANEL IMAN

The supermodel shows off her super-toned physique in workout gear.

MJ Photos/WWD/Shutterstock

CHRISSY TEIGEN

The Cravings author is one hot mama! The model-turned-foodie looks stunning in a semi-sheer dress at the Forevermark Diamonds Tribute Collection launch event.

Zak Hussein/SilverHub/Shutterstock

GIGI HADID

Leave it to Hadid to make an all-yellow ensemble look really, really good.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

TEYANA TAYLOR & LA LA ANTHONY

The video vixen and TV personality can't help but show off their love and admiration for one another at the 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards.

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty

JENNIFER LOPEZ & ALEX RODRIGUEZ

Have you seen a more beautiful couple? If we could give an award to the hottest couple in Hollywood at the moment, Rodriguez and Lopez would most definitely get the honor.

Pacific Coast News

BETHENNY FRANKEL

The Real Housewives of New York City star celebrates her birthday with a beach day.

