The Sexiest Celeb Photos of the Week

Liam Hemsworth, Lady Gaga and more stars who are heating up Hollywood

By @gracegavilanes

LIAM HEMSWORTH

The Killerman actor takes a break from shooting the film in Savannah, Georgia with a dip in the ocean.

STELLA MAXWELL

The Victoria's Secret Angel perfects her yoga pose ahead of the brand's annual Fashion Show.

SELENA GOMEZ & DEMI LOVATO

Reunited — and it feels so good! The former child stars had a very stylish reunion at the third annual InStyle Awards.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI

The model-actress keeps things low-key as she walks to an L.A. movie set.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN & YOUNES BENDJIMA

Cute couple alert! Bendjima supports girlfriend Kourtney at the launch of her PrettyLittleThings line in West Hollywood.

LADY GAGA

Who wears short-shorts? The performer shows off her super-toned legs during a day out in L.A.

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN

She's got the glow! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star (and baby bump) heads to her Good American press luncheon.

DAVID & VICTORIA BECKHAM

The couple prove they are the ultimate power couple while attending the grand opening of the new Ken Paves salon in L.A.

BELLA, GIGI & YOLANDA HADID

In case you ever needed proof that beautiful genes run in the Hadid family, look no further than this mother-daughter picture.

