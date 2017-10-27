Sexiest Celeb Photos
The Sexiest Celeb Photos of the Week
Liam Hemsworth, Lady Gaga and more stars who are heating up Hollywood
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 9
LIAM HEMSWORTH
The Killerman actor takes a break from shooting the film in Savannah, Georgia with a dip in the ocean.
2 of 9
STELLA MAXWELL
The Victoria's Secret Angel perfects her yoga pose ahead of the brand's annual Fashion Show.
3 of 9
SELENA GOMEZ & DEMI LOVATO
Reunited — and it feels so good! The former child stars had a very stylish reunion at the third annual InStyle Awards.
4 of 9
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI
The model-actress keeps things low-key as she walks to an L.A. movie set.
5 of 9
KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN & YOUNES BENDJIMA
Cute couple alert! Bendjima supports girlfriend Kourtney at the launch of her PrettyLittleThings line in West Hollywood.
6 of 9
LADY GAGA
Who wears short-shorts? The performer shows off her super-toned legs during a day out in L.A.
7 of 9
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN
She's got the glow! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star (and baby bump) heads to her Good American press luncheon.
8 of 9
DAVID & VICTORIA BECKHAM
The couple prove they are the ultimate power couple while attending the grand opening of the new Ken Paves salon in L.A.
9 of 9
BELLA, GIGI & YOLANDA HADID
In case you ever needed proof that beautiful genes run in the Hadid family, look no further than this mother-daughter picture.
See Also
More
More
FULL EPISODE | People Now Friday October 27, 2017
Ashley Judd Meets Fellow Weinstein Accuser Mimi Haleyi, Plus Stranger Things Season 2 Is Out – and Fans Are Freaking Out!
Kate Hudson Sports a Pixie at a New York Event, Plus Khloé Kardashian, Vanessa Hudgens & More
Star Tracks: Celebs on Social
'Husband, Best Friend and Lover:' Nicole Kidman Celebrates Keith Urban's 50th Birthday with Adorable Cuddly Photo