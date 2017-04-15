The Rock Shares a Photo With a Monster Truck: ‘This Ain’t Gonna End Well’

It takes a lot to make Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson look small.

His billed height is 6-feet 5-inches tall. He weighs about 260 lbs. of solid muscle.

But on Friday, the larger-than-life star — who just happens to be this year’s Sexiest Man Alive — shared a picture where he looks positively tiny. Wearing a jumpsuit, Johnson, 44, is dwarfed by a huge monster truck.

“I’ve driven my share of monster trucks and I have one motto,” Johnson writes. “Ain’t no shame in crashing, as long as you do it in style. I’ve been waitin’ to dance with this beast. Let’s get it on.”

Obviously, there’s some filmmaking magic going on here. On Saturday, he shared a green screen shot of himself in the jumpsuit as he films an episode of Ballers.

Spoiler Alert: He’s going to crash it. (“When you’re evil, you gotta commit to the laugh” he writes.)

We’ve seen Johnson in a Monster Truck before, when he and Kevin Hart crushed random things with an 11,000-lb. Monster Truck. The video, which was filmed around the release of Central Intelligence, is a thing of beauty. There’s a cameo by Aaron Paul, and two female fans go along for the ride. (We can only assume that all sorts of liability waivers were signed.)

So how did filming go? Before driving, Johnson wrote, “Aw s— this ain’t gonna end well.” But PEOPLE has learned that the star managed to escape unharmed, and even took part in a photo shoot for Ballers.

What will The Rock do next? He’s not telling … but we keep refreshing his social media accounts to find out.