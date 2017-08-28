The Rock Praises Boy Who Saved Drowning Brother with Help From San Andreas

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is praising a 10-year-old boy who saved his 2-year-old brother from drowning thanks to techniques the older child discovered by watching San Andreas.

“This story grabbed my heart,” Johnson wrote on Instagram with a screenshot of the news story.

Jacob O’Connor, 10, found his brother Dylan, 2, lying face down in the family pool. After he pulled Dylan from the water, Jacob used CPR to save the child’s life, something he learned from the 2015 blockbuster during a scene where Johnson’s character performs CPR on his daughter.

“The movie just popped up in my head and I started thinking about that scene,” Jacob, who lives in Michigan, told the Washington Post. “And that’s when I started doing the compressions.”

“I’m so amazed and impressed by this little [10-year-old] boy’s heroic actions and calm instincts in the middle of that kind of emergency distress,” Johnson wrote. “I now need to shake young Jacob’s hand.”

The star, who’s currently filming Skyscraper in Vancouver, later invited Jacob and his family to the set. In a video posted to Instagram, Johnson said he wanted to meet Jacob and shake the hand of a “real-life hero.”

