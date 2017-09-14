Celebrity
The Most In-love Couples in Hollywood — and the Sweetest Things They've Ever Said About Each Other
They just can’t look away … and neither can we
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
NICOLE KIDMAN & KEITH URBAN
"Just love. Just love each other, lavish each other with love," Kidman shared with PEOPLE of the secret to her happy relationship with her singer-husband. "Also we just happen to like each other too. That works."
CINDY CRAWFORD & RANDE GERBER
"It's the first relationship where I was friends first," the supermodel said of her marriage with Gerber, with whom she shares two kids, Presley and Kaia. "I recommend that. The other stuff goes up and down but if you actually like the person, it will hold you together."
CHRISSY TEIGEN & JOHN LEGEND
"I don't want to present myself as the 'perfect spouse' and I don't want to present our relationship as the 'perfect relationship' because I don't think anybody meets that definition," Legend revealed to Cosmopolitan about his marriage to Teigen. "I think it's too much pressure to put on anyone. However, I don't mind being known as somebody who's devoted to their wife. I am devoted to Chrissy. And when I write about [my commitment to her], it's me being authentic."
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE & JESSICA BIEL
"Every once in a while I can catch a glimpse of her when she doesn't see me looking," Timberlake told Ellen DeGeneres. "I have this moment where I'm like, 'If you only make bad decisions for the rest of your life, you made one really good decision.' "
BLAKE LIVELY & RYAN REYNOLDS
"She always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy," the Deadpool actor said of what he's learned from his wife. "She'll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were 5 or 6 years old. And she’s made me a more empathetic person. I had a very fractured relationship with my father. Before he died, she made me remember things I didn't want to remember. She made me remember the good times."
SOFIA VERGARA & JOE MANGANIELLO
"When you find that one that's right for you, you feel like they were put there for you, you never want to be apart," Manganiello said of his wife on The Talk.
JUSTIN & EMILY BALDONI
"I never knew the human heart was capable of holding this much love," the Jane the Virgin star wrote on Instagram, captioning a pic of Emily and their daughter Maiya.
KRISTEN BELL & DAX SHEPARD
"Dax helped me learn that I don't have it all figured out," the Frozen star told Good Housekeeping. "Sometimes that's the greatest gift someone can give you."
SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR & FREDDIE PRINZE JR.
"We were friends for a good two years before we went on a date. She knew what kind of guy I was," the actor recounted to E! News. "She knew what my morals were, what my priorities were and vice versa. We already kind of knew all the faults in the other person."
GEORGE & AMAL CLOONEY
"I've never been happier in a relationship by any stretch of the imagination," he told Esquire in 2016 of marrying the international human rights lawyer, with whom he shares twins Ella and Alexander. "At 52 I found the love of my life and I'm really happy."
JUSTIN THEROUX & JENNIFER ANISTON
"He's my creative crush because he's just brilliant at everything he does ... He's a wonderful actor," Aniston said during an appearance on The Talk. "He's a brilliant comedy writer and he's also a beautiful artist and a director. He does everything really well — it drives me crazy! — and he's a beautiful human being."
ZAYN MALIK & GIGI HADID
"She's super intelligent, I think that’s why it works so well,” Malik told ELLE of his and Hadid's dynamic. “And we do the same type of job so we get that with each other.”
VANESSA HUDGENS & AUSTIN BUTLER
Hudgens and Butler only have eyes for each other — so much so that it's easy to forget they're not always alone. "Always happy to be third wheelin' it with you love birds," Sarah Hyland captioned a pic of the trio. "No matter how awkward I may look."
OLIVIA WILDE & JASON SUDEIKIS
"Bone structure, skin, teeth, eye color — literally just about everything," said Sudeikis of the physical ways his fiancée succeeds.
JULIANNE HOUGH & BROOKS LAICH
"I mean, I've never really been the person to think about 'When you know you know,' but it was just kind of like that," Hough told Entertainment Tonight in 2016. "When we first met each other we were like, 'And we're done.' "
GWEN STEFANI & BLAKE SHELTON
"It's been just an eye opener to be with someone like her,” Shelton said to Ellen DeGeneres of Stefani, whom he started dating when they both served as coaches on The Voice. "Believe it or not, I mean, you think Gwen Stefani and No Doubt and she is literally maybe the most normal person that I've ever met in my life."
PORTIA DE ROSSI & ELLEN DEGENERES
"Ellen took my breath away," de Rossi told The Advocate upon meeting her now-wife backstage at VH1's Big in '04 Awards. "That had never happened to me in my life, where I saw somebody and experienced all of those things you hear about in songs and read about in poetry. My knees were weak."
JENNIFER LOPEZ & ALEX RODRIGUEZ
“Our kids get along really well, we’re both from New York, we’re both Latin, we’re both in our forties, we’re really enjoying life, but she really is one of the most impressive and smartest human beings I have ever met," Rodriguez told Extra of the performer. The couple made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala, pictured here.
KIM KARDASHIAN & KANYE WEST
The rapper is known to regularly wax poetic about the reality star, whom he wed in 2014. "I'm crazy about Kim," he said.
JASON MOMOA & LISA BONET
"We love each other. We're obsessed with each other," the Game of Thrones star shared. "I found my dream woman."
JESSIE JAMES & ERIC DECKER
"Besides being super attracted to each other, I think there's a sense of flirting with each other and still keeping that spice alive," the country crooner shared of her relationship with the pro football player. "I think women sometimes stop flirting with their husbands and you can't. Men want to want feel good — they want to feel like their women love them. When they come home from work, don't start nagging them with questions. Go up to them and give them a big kiss and ask them how their day was."
KELLY RIPA & MARK CONSUELOS
"I was drawn to Mark because he was positively an alpha male, and I didn't think I would be drawn to that. But I just worship him," the Live with Kelly and Ryan cohost, who met her husband on the set of All My Children, told ELLE in 2013.
FAITH HILL & TIM MCGRAW
The country darlings celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in October 2016, but you wouldn't think it to be true – they've always acted like newlyweds on every red carpet and on stage.
KYRA SEDGWICK & KEVIN BACON
It didn't take long for Sedgwick to realize her relationship with Bacon was destined for something serious after meeting on the set of 1988's Lemon Sky. "After a few weeks [together], I would wake up in the morning with this feeling in my tummy," Sedgwick told InStyle back in 1998. "I remember thinking, 'What is that feeling? I'm not sure, but it feels like home.' "
NEIL PATRICK HARRIS & DAVID BURTKA
"When we all hung out for the first time — I was invited by [my friend] Kate to an American Idol viewing party — I just stammered around him," Harris told Out of Burtka, with whom he shares twins Gideon and Harper. "I couldn’t take my eyes off him. There's something almost kinetic about him and his being."
CHRIS HEMSWORTH & ELSA PATAKY
"There was no great plan to any of it to be honest," the actor, who met and married Pataky in 2010, said on Good Morning Britain. "We were on holiday and we said 'Why don't we get married too?' And then the next minute ... There probably should have been some planning but it all worked out."
WILL & JADA PINKETT SMITH
"... Of the nearly 3.96 Billion women on the planet – there is only 1 that I want to spend the rest of my life with," Smith wrote on Facebook, celebrating his wife's birthday.