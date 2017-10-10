The 14 Types of Halloween Costumes Every Girl Wears, As Demonstrated By Your Favorite Celebs
We guarantee that you’ll see these creepy and kooky characters in your Instagram feed this Halloween season
Posted on
More
1 of 14
SANDY FROM GREASE
As Brooke Davis once said on One Tree Hill, it's the ultimate "get my man to notice me" costume — and all it requires is some leggings, a crop top and a ton of red lipstick.
2 of 14
A UNICORN AND/OR MERMAID
Because, as Jenna Dewan Tatum proves, every girl loves an excuse to cover herself in sparkles, bright colors and a gallon of glitter.
3 of 14
SEXY SKELETON
For those among us who would rather show off their makeup skills, the sexy, blacked-out skull is a classic look, and looks good with pretty much any random "going out" outfit you have lying around. Hey, it worked for Emma Roberts!
4 of 14
A BLACK CAT
The go-to look for every girl who didn't know she was going out on Halloween until about 20 minutes ago. (We assume Doutzen Kroes has a catsuit just lying around.)
5 of 14
A SEXY MUMMY/VAMPIRE/FRANKENSTEIN
Who said monsters had to be boring and frumpy? Why can't a mummy have ripped abs and a crazy glam ponytail, like Chanel Iman? It's Halloween — be the movie monster of your dreams.
6 of 14
A SEXY [INSERT PROFESSION HERE]
Whether you're a racecar driver, a cop, a firefighter or a nurse, there's always a way to make your cleavage look exceptional on Halloween. (Although, bonus points to Sofia Richie for finding a way to rock sweatpants as a Halloween costume.)
7 of 14
A PLAYBOY BUNNY
Maybe they just rediscovered their love of Legally Blonde, maybe they're paying homage to the late Hugh Hefner — either way, something tells us there will be plenty of bunnies (á la Ariel Winter) hopping into your social media feeds this year.
8 of 14
SOMETHING GOOFY AND WEIRD
Because you've been sitting on that amazing costume pun all year, and now is finally your time to make like Camila Cabello and break out the crazy wig and stuff your costume full of pillows.
9 of 14
AN ICONIC POP STAR
Will it be as amazing as Kylie Jenner's homage to Christina Aguilera? Probably not. Will it make you jealous that you didn't think of it first? Definitely.
10 of 14
A SUPER HERO …
Khloé Kardashian went as Storm from X-Men last year, but something tells us that this Halloween will be filled with Wonder Women.
11 of 14
… OR A SUPER VILLAIN
What, you thought everyone got their Harley Quinn urges out last year? Think again — that makeup is a classic. Just ask Peta Murgatroyd.
12 of 14
A SUPER GLAM GROUP COSTUME
Victoria's Secret angels, the Plastics from Mean Girls, Charlie's Angels, old-timey can-can dancers (like Kate Hudson and co.) — it doesn't really matter what the squad has chosen, as long as everyone is covered in highlighter and ready for an impromptu photo shoot all night.
13 of 14
SEXY COWGIRL
Take it from Bella Thorne: Fringe totally counts as a skirt on Halloween.
14 of 14
SOMEONE WHO JUST THREW ON A MASK AND CALLED IT A NIGHT
For those years when all you really want to do is eat candy in your pajamas while watching Hocus Pocus, the last-minute — and in the Simpson-Johnson family's case, DIY — masquerade mask is always there to indulge your laziest impulses.
See Also
More
More
Star Tracks: Celebs on Social
Get Ready to Feel Old: 9 Former Child Stars You Probably Forgot Are Married
14 Times Mila Kunis Impressed Us with Her Realness
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Mila Kunis, Chris Hemsworth & More