The 14 Types of Halloween Costumes Every Girl Wears, As Demonstrated By Your Favorite Celebs

We guarantee that you’ll see these creepy and kooky characters in your Instagram feed this Halloween season

By @julesemm

Andrew Toth/WireImage

SANDY FROM GREASE

As Brooke Davis once said on One Tree Hill, it's the ultimate "get my man to notice me" costume — and all it requires is some leggings, a crop top and a ton of red lipstick.

Jenna Dewan/Instagram

A UNICORN AND/OR MERMAID

Because, as Jenna Dewan Tatum proves, every girl loves an excuse to cover herself in sparkles, bright colors and a gallon of glitter.

Instagram

SEXY SKELETON

For those among us who would rather show off their makeup skills, the sexy, blacked-out skull is a classic look, and looks good with pretty much any random "going out" outfit you have lying around. Hey, it worked for Emma Roberts!

Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

A BLACK CAT

The go-to look for every girl who didn't know she was going out on Halloween until about 20 minutes ago. (We assume Doutzen Kroes has a catsuit just lying around.) 

A SEXY MUMMY/VAMPIRE/FRANKENSTEIN

Who said monsters had to be boring and frumpy? Why can't a mummy have ripped abs and a crazy glam ponytail, like Chanel Iman? It's Halloween — be the movie monster of your dreams.

Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

A SEXY [INSERT PROFESSION HERE]

Whether you're a racecar driver, a cop, a firefighter or a nurse, there's always a way to make your cleavage look exceptional on Halloween. (Although, bonus points to Sofia Richie for finding a way to rock sweatpants as a Halloween costume.)

Instagram

A PLAYBOY BUNNY

Maybe they just rediscovered their love of Legally Blonde, maybe they're paying homage to the late Hugh Hefner — either way, something tells us there will be plenty of bunnies (á la Ariel Winter) hopping into your social media feeds this year.

Instagram

SOMETHING GOOFY AND WEIRD

Because you've been sitting on that amazing costume pun all year, and now is finally your time to make like Camila Cabello and break out the crazy wig and stuff your costume full of pillows.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

AN ICONIC POP STAR

Will it be as amazing as Kylie Jenner's homage to Christina Aguilera? Probably not. Will it make you jealous that you didn't think of it first? Definitely.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

A SUPER HERO …

Khloé Kardashian went as Storm from X-Men last year, but something tells us that this Halloween will be filled with Wonder Women.

Instagram

… OR A SUPER VILLAIN

What, you thought everyone got their Harley Quinn urges out last year? Think again — that makeup is a classic. Just ask Peta Murgatroyd. 

Source: Kate Hudson/Instagram

A SUPER GLAM GROUP COSTUME

Victoria's Secret angels, the Plastics from Mean Girls, Charlie's Angels, old-timey can-can dancers (like Kate Hudson and co.) — it doesn't really matter what the squad has chosen, as long as everyone is covered in highlighter and ready for an impromptu photo shoot all night.

Bella Thorne/Instagram

SEXY COWGIRL

Take it from Bella Thorne: Fringe totally counts as a skirt on Halloween.

Jessica Simpson/Instagram

SOMEONE WHO JUST THREW ON A MASK AND CALLED IT A NIGHT

For those years when all you really want to do is eat candy in your pajamas while watching Hocus Pocus, the last-minute — and in the Simpson-Johnson family's case, DIY — masquerade mask is always there to indulge your laziest impulses.

