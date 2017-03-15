The Gross Reason Charlie Hunnam Is a Germaphobe – and Hates Sex Scenes

Charlie Hunnam has simulated sex with some of the most beautiful actresses in the world — and chances are he was hating every second of it.

Hunnam isn’t the only actor to admit that movie sex isn’t as steamy as it seems, but his aversion to getting down and dirty with his costars goes way beyond the rote awkwardness of the situation.

For starters, his longtime girlfriend Morgana McNelis is not a fan of watching him get intimate with other women. But perhaps even more importantly, as he tells Elle, “I’m also a germaphobe.”

He explains, “I’ve been profoundly germaphobic since I was a young child. I don’t want to kiss anyone but my girlfriend for my whole life.”

The origin of his phobia goes back to grade school. “When I was maybe eight or nine, there was a parasite from dogs in the north of England that, if you ingested it, could turn you blind,” he says.

“We had a thing in schools to educate the kids about the importance of hygiene, specifically around dogs, because we had a few kids who went blind,” Hunnam continues. “That horrified me. The point is, everyone thinks it’s great to be an actor and get to kiss a bunch of beautiful actresses in films, but I actually hate it.”

For a guy who doesn’t enjoy shooting sex scenes, it seems Hunnam dodged a bullet when he backed out of starring in Fifty Shades of Grey due to a scheduling conflict. Asked if he’s seen the film since the ordeal, he admits to Elle, “I haven’t. I developed a friendship with [director Sam Taylor-Johnson], but that was a somewhat traumatic experience for me. I didn’t want to open that wound.”