The Celeb Guide to … Nailing Your Kiss Cam Moment

Stars are not exempt from getting their faces flashed on the kiss cam — in fact, it may even happen to them more

By @dianapearl_

LA Kings/Youtube

MAKE IT STEAMY

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were surprised to see themselves on the jumbotron before Kutcher comically licked his lips and went in for a kiss followed by a steamier smooch that had Kunis in stitches.

Amber Rose/Instagram

USE THE OPP TO SHOW OFF YOUR NEW RELATIONSHIP

Instagram posts and tweets aside, former couple Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Amber Rose made their romance super-official with the Dancing with the Stars pro giving Rose a kiss on the cheek.

Instagram

DON'T IGNORE YOUR DAD

Schumer was lucky enough to get on the kiss cam again, this time at a New York Mets game, with her father on one side and then-boyfriend Ben Hanisch on the other. She pecked her dad, but her kiss with Hanisch, naturally, was much more hot-and-heavy.

Noel Vasquez/GC Images

MULTI-TASK

Beer in hand? No problem! Cameron Diaz planted one on husband Benji Madden while watching the L.A. Lakers take on the Washington Wizards on their home turf.

Jean Catuffe/GC Images

WATCH YOURSELF

Clearly, Jason Biggs was pretty excited to be on the kiss cam — when sharing a smooch with wife Jenny Mollen at the U.S. Open, he couldn't keep one eye off the screen!

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

BE ADORABLE

And the cutest couple on the kiss cam award goes to… Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who got cozy during a L.A. Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons game at the Staples Center.

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

MAKE IT A THREE-WAY

Funnyman Will Ferrell got in on a couple's kiss cam moment during a basketball game at the Staples Center — but luckily for them, he kept it to a peck on the cheek.

Andrew D. Bernstein/NHLI via Getty Images

SCORE EXTRA POINTS BY BEING CUTE WITH YOUR KIDS 

When his wife Victoria was away, David Beckham got on the kiss cam with daughter Harper instead. The two were too cute during a L.A. Kings vs. San Jose Sharks hockey game in L.A.

Leslie E. Kossoff/Polaris Images

 LAUGH IT OFF

Not even POTUS and FLOTUS are exempt from the kiss cam. However, at a Team U.S.A. basketball game, they saved their smooch for when the cameras were off.

Getty

HAM IT UP

One thing's for sure: Justin Timberlake knows how to kiss! He laid one on wife Jessica Biel during a Lakers game.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

KISS YOUR FRIENDS

The kiss cam isn't only for couples. At the MTV Movie Awards in 2015, Amber Rose and Amy Schumer didn't shy away from locking lips.

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

BRING YOUR COSTAR

When's a better time to show your love for your BFF than on the kiss cam? That's what Ferrell and John C. Reilly thought, at least, when they hit the screen during a Lakers vs. Mavericks game.

