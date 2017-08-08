CHRIS & ANNA

After eight years of marriage, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris told fans via social media they are calling it quits. "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating," Pratt, who shares son Jack with Faris, wrote in a joint statement shared on Facebook. "We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed."

"Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” he continued. “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”