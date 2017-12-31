The Best Pictures of the Year

GIRL POWER

The 48-in. bronze sculpture of a defiant girl by artist Kristen Visbal was installed on Wall Street opposite the iconic bronze "Charging Bull" and has long outlasted its original permit to stay for just a few days. It generated more than $7 million in free advertising for State Street Global Advisors, the financial firm that commissioned it—and it also sent an inspiring message. Said N.Y.C. public advocate Letitia James: "'Fearless Girl' stands as a powerful beacon, showing women—young and old—that no dream is too big and no ceiling is too high".