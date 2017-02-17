The Bachelorette's Jordan Rodgers Gets Cheeky with JoJo Fletcher on a Beach

Life certainly looks like a beach for Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher!

The couple, who met, fell in love and got engaged on Fletcher’s season 12 of The Bachelorette, traded in their home of wintry Dallas, Texas for the warm beaches of Necker Island this weekend.

In a cute Instagram post on Friday, Rodgers, 28, shared a snap of the couple enjoying the sand, sun and beach — and also getting a little cheeky while at it!

“Can(and I)did,” Rodgers captioned the photo of himself grabbing onto 26-year-old Fletcher’s derrière as she stood on her tiptoes in a pink bikini and wrapped her arms around his neck.

Can(and I)did 👐🏽 A post shared by Jordan Rodgers (@jrodgers11) on Feb 17, 2017 at 12:27pm PST

After Rodgers scored the final rose on Fletcher’s season of the ABC reality series, the SEC sportscaster moved to his fiancée’s hometown of Dallas, where they now live together. “We’re just excited to be together and be able to show our relationship to people who haven’t been able to see it,” Fletcher told PEOPLE in August about the couple living together.

Although the duo has not yet nailed down a specific wedding date, their eyes are set on sometime in 2017.

“We’re still planning on next year. We’re just taking our time,” Rodgers, 28, told PEOPLE in an interview in December. “We’re enjoying this time in our life and getting to date each other.”

“I think about my wedding dress and seeing Jordan for the first time and how amazing that will be,” Fletcher said about their big day. “I know it will be what I dreamed it would be.”

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, the Bachelorette couple each took to Instagram to express their deep care and love for one another on Wednesday. “That day she was, this day she is, and every day forward — my best friend. I love you @joelle_fletcher,” Rodgers captioned a photo of the couple on Instagram, which Fletcher followed shortly after with a cuddly picture of the two.

