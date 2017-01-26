'The Love of My Life'! The Bachelor's Sean and Catherine Lowe Celebrate 3 Years of Marriage

Three years down and forever to go!

In honor of their third wedding anniversary on Thursday, The Bachelor‘s Sean and Catherine Lowe took to social media to celebrate and profess their love for one another.

“Today I celebrate three years of marriage with the love of my life,” Sean, 33, captioned a throwback photo posted to Instagram of himself and Catherine walking down the aisle on their wedding day. “After all this time, I still can’t believe how incredibly lucky I am.”

Today I celebrate three years of marriage with the love of my life. After all this time, I still can't believe how incredibly lucky I am. A photo posted by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu) on Jan 26, 2017 at 5:21am PST

Catherine, 30, also posted a photo of the couple sharing their first kiss as a married couple after saying their nuptials.

“My best friend also happens to be my husband 🙂 Happy 3rd Anniversary @seanloweksu,” she captioned the picture. “I love you with all that I am. Here’s to forever being hand in hand.”

My best friend also happens to be my husband 🙂 Happy 3rd Anniversary @seanloweksu ❤ I love you with all that I am. Here's to forever being hand in hand 👐🏼 A photo posted by Catherine (Giudici) Lowe (@catherinegiudici) on Jan 26, 2017 at 7:02am PST

The couple, who met, fell in love and got engaged on the season 17 finale of the ABC reality series, were married by Sean’s father, Jay, in a live TV special on ABC.

Two-and-a-half years after tying the knot, the pair welcomed their first child together — son, Samuel Thomas Lowe — on July 2, 2016.

“God is good! We had a healthy baby boy named Samuel Thomas. Thank you everyone for your prayers and support!,” Sean tweeted.

The new mom also took to Twitter to confirm their baby boy’s arrival, tweeting, “I’m in love with another boy, my son Samuel Thomas Lowe.”