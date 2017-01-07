The Bachelor’s Nick Viall Reveals Whether He’s Open to Joining Dancing with the Stars

Is Nick Viall interested in competing on Dancing with the Stars?

ABC’s newest leading man just began his journey for finding love on The Bachelor, but the 36-year-old is already discussing what might be next after he wraps up season 23 of the reality show.

“I mean, I haven’t given it much thought. I think it would be fun, you know?” Viall told Entertainment Tonight about joining DWTS next season if asked. “Who wouldn’t wanna do it?”

On Monday night, audiences tuned into The Bachelor to watch Viall embark on his journey for finding love for the fourth time on an ABC reality series, following his previous appearances on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

And although the idea of competing against fellow celebrities on the ballroom floor sounds like a fun opportunity for Viall, he is currently “focused on being the Bachelor” — but that doesn’t mean he isn’t contemplating the possibility.

“[But] if they asked — I mean, I don’t think I would say my first thought wouldn’t be no, but I think anyone would feel lucky to even be considered,” he added.

If Viall joins DWTS, he will follow in the footsteps of numerous alums from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette who have competed on the reality dancing competition series, including Chris Soules, Sean Lowe, Jake Pavelka, Trista Sutter and Melissa Rycroft.

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.