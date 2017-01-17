Nick Viall Reveals Why Liking 'an Aggressive' Bachelor Contestant Is 'Definitely a Juggling Act'

Nick Viall likes a forward woman — but he realizes that her fellow Bachelor contestants might not.

Examining his third week as leading man of the ABC reality competition series, the 36-year-old Bachelor exclusively reveals to PEOPLE that the remaining women who are vying for his fourth shot at love are becoming more comfortable with the process — and the chemistry is building.

“I feel like the women are getting more acclimated. I’m seeing more of who they are,” Viall admits to PEOPLE. “I get how weird it can be. It’s hard to be yourself at first. But getting into week 3, the women are starting to settle in and that’s exciting to see. I’m starting to see more playful sides to them. I’m not a huge believer in love at first sight, but there are definitely some that I have more of a comfort level with. I definitely feel a lot of chemistry.”

Having been through the process three times — The Bachelorette (seasons 10 and 11) and Bachelor in Paradise season 2 — prior to his position as season 21’s Bachelor, Viall understands the nerves that the women are experiencing — and is consciously making an effort to settle their worries.

“I really want to make all the women feel comfortable,” says Viall. “I want to get to know who they really are. But I have to also be a little selfish in terms of dividing my time with the women who are moving forward.”

And as all of Bachelor nation knows and has seen, there is always one guaranteed contestant who attempts to dominate the Bachelor/Bachelorette’s time. This season, that woman appears to dubbed villain Corinne, who was the first to plant a kiss on Nick during the season’s premiere episode and unashamedly took her bikini top off in week 2.

And while Viall may be attracted to a woman who knows what she wants, he recognizes that she might ruffle some feathers throughout the Bachelor process.

“I like an aggressive woman, but at the same time, I have to manage certain things. I love a woman who takes initiative, but that can rub the other women the wrong way,” says Nick, who adds, “It’s definitely a juggling act.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.