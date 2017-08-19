For the Love of Spock! Star Trek's Terry Farrell Engaged to Leonard Nimoy's Son Adam

It’s a match made in deep space!

Adam Nimoy, television director and son of the iconic Leonard Nimoy, is engaged to Star Trek: Deep Space Nine alum Terry Farrell — news that is sure to delight Star Trek fans around the world.

Film critic and fellow Trekkie Scott Mantz first reported the couple’s updated relationship status in a tweet on Friday.

“RT BREAKING NEWS!! How’s THIS for # StarTrek ROYALTY?? TERRY FARRELL & ADAM NIMOY are ENGAGED!! May their love & union LLAP!!,” Mantz tweeted along with a heart and Vulcan salute emoji.

When a Twitter user responded with the question, “Serious? Not fake news? Baby will be 1/16 Vulcan,” the 53-year-old actress confirmed the engagement when she wrote, “Lol nope Not Fake news!”

“It’s for real,” she replied to another fan’s post.

The star of the former 90’s spinoff program has a son from a previous marriage, and Nimoy, 60, has a son and daughter with his ex-wife, E! News reported.

Adam Nimoy made headlines in 2016 when he revealed that he was working on a documentary to memorialize his father Leonard — whose portrayal of the logical but lovable half-human, half-Vulcan Mr. Spock captured hearts around the world starting in the late 1960s.

“When I originally approached my dad about making the documentary it was just going to be Spock-centric all the way, from beginning to end,” Adam Nimoy told PEOPLE in July of 2016. “It was really supposed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Star Trek coming up in September.”

The father-son duo began work on what would become For the Love of Spock in Sept. 2014, but just a few months later Leonard passed away on February 27, 2015 at the age of 83 after a long battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

“After my dad died there was such an outpouring of emotion,” he says. “Not only for Spock but the loss of Leonard Nimoy the artist and renaissance man. It became clear when I decided to continue on with the project that it had to include my dad’s life as well.”

A month after creating a Kickstarter to raise funds for the documentary the project met and surpassed its $600,000 goal by more than $60,000, Variety reported.