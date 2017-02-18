Teresa Giudice Shares Throwback Photo of Daughter Milania’s First Communion Dress

Milania Giudice celebrated her first communion in style!

When it comes to family, Teresa Giudice isn’t shy about sharing her most personal moments and biggest celebrations on social media. And on Friday, the 44-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star followed suit — posting a throwback photo of her 12-year-old daughter in her custom-made communion gown.

“Milania’s communion dress,” Giudice captioned the photo — which shows her young daughter modeling her off-the-shoulder white silk gown. Fit for a princess, it features a partially exposed tulle skirt, a corset-cut silk bodice and embroidered gold beads.

The gown comes from Little Nikki‘s in Hohokus, New Jersey — which specializes in one-of-a-kind christening outfits and communion dresses.

Milania wearing a beautiful gown she custom designed!!!! A post shared by Little Nikki's (@littlenikkis) on Feb 17, 2017 at 7:07am PST

They’re a go-to shop for Giudice and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, who used them when her daughter, Antonia, had her first communion. Both girls designed their dresses themselves — though the RHONJ stars no doubt had strong opinions.

Look at my baby girl! 1st Holy Communion! A post shared by Melissa Gorga (@melissagorga) on May 11, 2013 at 6:48am PDT

So why the walk down memory lane? Well, Giudice shared the throwback shot because her 7-year-old daughter Audriana will be following in her sister and cousin’s footsteps with her own first communion gown.

“Audriana just designed her own dress for her first holy communion in May,” Giudice wrote in the post’s caption. “She is so excited!”

Audriana will surely do well modeling the look. She has a lot of experience, after all.

On Wednesday, she and sisters Gabriella and Milania walked in Rookie USA’s show for New York Fashion Week — joining a slew of famous young faces including 14-month-old Chanel Nicole, who made her big runway debut alongside her famous parents Ice-T and Coco Austin (without her heels).

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley were there too, supporting their daughters — Giovanna Marie, 2, and Meilani Alexandra, 2½, respectively — who, although young, were adorable and completed the walk with ease.

Gorga, 37, was there as well along with Giudice’s brother/Gorga’s husband Joe. Their kids —Antonia, Gino and Joey — also walked in the show.

Don’t worry: proud-mom/aunt documented it all on social media.