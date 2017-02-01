‘When Did This Happen?’: Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Gia Gets Her Driver’s Permit

Teresa Giudice‘s oldest daughter, Gia, is putting her driving skills to practice.

In January, Gia turned 16, which means one very important thing for a large majority of teens: getting a driver’s license!

On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a snapshot of her eldest at the steering wheel of the family’s Lexus.

“Look who is driving my car to school with me in it. When did this happen??” Teresa, 44, captioned the Instagram photo of her daughter practicing her driving skills. She added the hashtags, “#drivingpermit #mybabyisnotababyanymore.”

In celebration of her daughter’s milestone birthday last month, the mother of four threw a lavish party to honor Gia. For the big 1-6, Gia opted for a purple and glittery-themed party held at the Dream Hotel in downtown New York City.

The private room was adorned with purple, glittery and silver balloons — a set of large letter balloons spelled out “Gia” in addition to the two large numbered balloons that read “16” — and a silvery, sequined backdrop.

Although her father Joe Giudice was unable to attend the birthday party — he is currently serving his 41-month prison sentence after being convicted of bankruptcy fraud — Gia’s younger sisters Milania, Audriana and Gabriella each showed their support for their big sister at the celebration.

“Happy Sweet 16th Birthday Gia. Your my pride and joy. Hope you had a great time at your party with your friends at the @dreamhotels @palermosbaker @theballonbossnj #sweet16,” Teresa captioned a photo of herself and her daughter from the evening.