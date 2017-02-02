Teresa Giudice Celebrates 'Confident and Strong' Daughter Milania's 11th Birthday with Adorable #TBT Video

Time flies!

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice‘s daughter Milania turns 11 on Thursday, and the proud mom took to Instagram to share a sweet compilation of #TBTs to celebrate.

“I can’t believe how my bright eyed beautiful baby has blossomed into a confident strong young woman!” gushed Teresa, 44. “I love you Milania — Happy 11th Birthday! Thank you for always keeping us laughing!”

The reality star star added a series of hashtags: “#milaniagiudice #happybirthday #weloveyou #mybaby #mylove #mommydaughter #11yearsold #myfamily #babygirl #amazedbyyou.”

The video kicked off with a series of adorable baby pictures of Milania, followed by her toddler years, all the way up to her most recent shots — including her New York Fashion Week debut last September, where the young Bravo star strutted her stuff down the Tumbler & Tipsy runway.

RELATED VIDEO: Calling all RHONJ fans! Here Are the 5 Teresa Giudice Moments We Can’t Get out of Our Head

The compilation also included pictures of Milania alongside her three sisters: Gia, 16, Gabriella, 12, and Audriana, 7, as well as with her dad Joe, 44.

Milania’s 11th birthday marks her first one without her father: Joe is a little more than 10 months into his 41-month prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud.

And while the family is missing Joe while he’s away, Teresa told PEOPLE in September that she’s keeping her priority and focus on her four girls.

“What keeps me busy is my girls,” she said. “I swear, that’s what makes the days go by. If I didn’t have them, I’d probably go crazy.”

“Then I would really think about him 24/7 and it wouldn’t be easy,” she added. “That’s what he said, too: ‘That’s what got me through the day was the girls. They kept me busy.’ And that’s how I am, I’m going through the motions of each day. I just can’t wait for each day to pass by for him to come home.”