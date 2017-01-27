Yes, There Are Stupid Questions: 18 Teachers Share Their Favorites

Teaching is one of the most exhausting, yet rewarding professions.

Part of what makes it so rewarding? Hilarious moments that make you go to the bathroom to laugh privately. Eighteen current and former teachers took to Reddit to share the most ridiculous questions they’ve ever been asked.

1. “A 16-year-old student once asked me, ‘Wait, aren’t rhinos made of mud?'”

2. “I once projected a picture of the Earth onto the front white board. A student asked, ‘How do astronauts stand on a planet like that?'”

3. “At the college mid-term, I had a guy come up to me that I’d never seen in class. He proceeded to ask me what his grade was. I checked the sheet; he had never turned in a single piece of homework, no quizzes and had never attended a test. ‘What did you think you’d have? You’ve got a solid F.'”

via GIPHY

4. “A student asked me, ‘How do islands not float away?’ I said: ‘Really big anchors.’ He wrote it down.”

5. “I was asked by a crying 4th grade student once if there was a second moon. We were outside for recess, and the moon was visible. I said, ‘Nope, why?’ And she pointed to the moon and asked, ‘But aren’t the sun and the moon the same thing?’ She was crying because the other kids were making fun of her for thinking the sun and the moon were the same thing. After I explained to her the sun did not turn into the moon at night and then back into the sun in the morning (she actually thought the moon was the sun ‘turned off’), I did an impromptu science lesson that afternoon with the whole class.”

6. “After a lengthy explanation of the effects of volcanic eruptions on human communities, I had a sixth grade student ask me why on earth people even make volcanic eruptions.”

via GIPHY

7. “I’m a private writing instructor. A couple of years ago, I had a student ask me if commas were real or imaginary. He was equally dubious about semicolons, which he referred to as ‘imitation periods.'”

8. “My mom is a teacher’s assistant in a 5th grade class. A few weeks ago a girl asked, ‘Are bears still real?'”

9. “While I was student teaching, I had a student ask where Texas was on the map I was projecting on the screen. The map was of China.”

10. “I teach martial arts to little kid, and I had a kid ask me if he could punch his mom now.”

via GIPHY

11. “I had a pupil ask me if the sun they saw in America was the same as the sun we saw here in Scotland, and why was their sun so much warmer?”

12. “I am an English teacher, and I’ve had a few ask me if Shakespeare is still writing plays …”

13. “In a sex ed class: ‘Do vaginas have tastebuds?’ Everyone looked at him like what the hell is going through your head. Then he said: ‘Well, why else would they make flavored condoms?'”

via GIPHY

14. “‘Can you get to America from Africa on a jet ski?'”

15. “I had an assignment for biology where you’d flip a coin to see what traits your baby dragon would have to teach Mendelian genetics. One of my students raised her hand and asked, ‘Wait, so dragons are real?'”

16. “When I was a student teacher, I was just finishing up a two week unit on WWII. I gave the students five minutes before the test to look over their notes and/or ask me any questions before we started it. One of the kids in the front raises her hand and asks, ‘Okay, so who were the Allies?’ She pronounced it like the girl’s name Allie.”

via GIPHY

17. “I had a student ask me, ‘What are those pyramid-shaped things in Egypt called?’ I’ve never seen a class laugh that hard before.”

18. “A girl in physics asked, ‘If there’s a speed of light … what’s the speed of dark?'”

All posts have been edited from Reddit for length and clarity.