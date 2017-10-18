How Stars Dressed Up for Halloween Before They Were Famous

Celebrities always pull out all the stops on Halloween, and as these photos prove, they’ve been doing it for quite some time

Updated

 

Source: Billy Ray Cyrus/Instagram

MILEY CYRUS

Cyrus is famous for crazy and elaborate costumes — worn anytime of the year! — so it's surprising to see that as a child, she went for a relatively common Halloween costume: a princess. 

Source: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST

Kardashian West's birthday falls just 10 days before Halloween, so she's always had double the reason to celebrate! For her fourth birthday, she dressed as Minnie Mouse. 

Source: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN

A few years after Kardashian West's snap was taken, she donned a flapper costume and posed with little sister Khloé, who was dressed as a ballerina.

Source: Ed Sheeran/Instagram

ED SHEERAN

Though many may be afraid of clowns, who could be scared of Sheeran's adorable Halloween getup?

Source: Emma Roberts/Instagram

EMMA ROBERTS

Roberts was foreshadowing her future role in American Horror Story: Coven with this witch costume. 

Source: Ariana Grande/Instagram

ARIANA GRANDE

Grande doesn't scare easily: She clearly wasn't phased by big brother Frankie's "scaracter" costume!

Source: Drake/Instagram

DRAKE

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were never so adorable. 

Source: Yolanda Foster/Twitter

 GIGI & BELLA HADID

The sisters could have gone as twins for Halloween — their younger selves were nearly identical!

Source: Katherine Heigl/Instagram

KATHERINE HEIGL

Heigl went full '80s for this Halloween throwback snap. 

Source: Lucy Hale/Instagram

LUCY HALE

Little Hale is just missing a magic carpet to complete this costume!

Source: Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

LINDSAY LOHAN

Hale wasn't the only celeb who loved Jasmine — Lohan dressed up as her, too!

Source: Taylor Swfit/Instagram

TAYLOR SWIFT

Swift's worn a lot of memorable outfits, but her Teletubbies costume — not to be confused with a "yellow pregnant alien" — may be the best-remembered. 

Source: Olivia Wilde/Instagram

OLIVIA WILDE

Why wear one Halloween costume when you can wear two? At least, we have to imagine that's what Wilde thought when she went as a Zombie-Wonder Woman hybrid. 

BEN HIGGINS 

We saw Higgins's Chicago Cubs pride on his season of The Bachelor, and turns out, the reality star has a been a longtime Bears fan, too! 

LAUREN BUSHNELL

We all know the Bachelor star grew up to basically be a Disney Princess lookalike, so dressing up as Cinderella as a child was a perfect choice. 

Source: Martha Stewart/Instagram

MARTHA STEWART

Before she was the ultimate domestic goddess, Stewart was just a cute kid — especially in her Little Bo Peep costume!

