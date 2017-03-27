Celebrity

The 14 Types of Faces You Make on a Rollercoaster, as Demonstrated by Celebs

Be honest: you can relate to at least half of these expressions

By @gracegavilanes

THE 'STOP IN THE NAME OF FUN' FACE

We couldn't tell if Steven Tyler was traumatized, tired or about to bust a move. Either way, his 69th birthday celebration — spent in Disneyland — was undoubtedly memorable.

2 of 14

 

THE 'I'M HAVING A GREAT TIME!' FACE

Look at that smile! We're convinced Disney's Expedition Everest coaster is Tina Fey's literal happy place.

3 of 14

Bella Hadid/Instagram

THE 'HALF-LAUGH, HALF-SCREAM' FACE

Sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid both looked happy and (appropriately) terrified on Disney's famous Tower of Terror ride — which may or may not have sparked some inspiration for their next photoshoot.

4 of 14

Source: Blake Lively Instagram

THE 'OMG WE'RE HAVING SO MUCH FUN' FACE

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift had the best time while having a girls' day at an Australian amusement park – and weren't shy about showing off how excited (and not the least bit terrified) they were.

5 of 14

The Late Late Show with James Corden/Youtube

THE 'ARE WE EVEN ON A ROLLERCOASTER?' FACE

Leave it to Selena Gomez to look totally cool and collected while riding a rollercoaster with The Late Late Show's James Corden (who wasn't as chill as the "Same Old Love" singer). Gomez proved once again why she's a pro by continuing to sing and dance along to her hit "Come & Get It" during the entirety of the rocky ride.

6 of 14

Mark/Hayk/Splash News Online

THE 'BUT FIRST, A SELFIE' FACE

Are you even surprised? Kim Kardashian West doesn't believe in throwing her hands up in the air when riding downhill – but instead is all for documenting the exhilarating moment with a selfie, obvs.

7 of 14

Source: Lily Aldridge Instagram

THE 'I REALLY DON'T WANT TO BE HERE' FACE

Three cheers for Taylor Swift's impressively unimpressed bodyguard, who kept a serious poker face while accompanying the "Shake It Off" singer, model friend Lily Aldridge and her daughter Dixie on a Disneyland rides. Happiest place on earth?

8 of 14

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

THE 'CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?' FACE

Cara Delevingne just cannot be bothered with a rollercoaster ride. She's got more important things to get done … like take this very important phone call that could not wait 'til the ride was over.

9 of 14

Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/Youtube

THE 'WHAT DID I GET MYSELF INTO?' FACE

We'd bet all our Kylie Lip Kits that Kevin Hart immediately regretted going on a rollercoaster with Jimmy Fallon at Universal Orlando Resort. What started out as a challenge to get Hart over his fear of the amusement park ride quickly turned into a minutes-long sesh of screaming and tearing up.

10 of 14

Splash News Online

THE 'I DON'T CARE WHAT HAPPENS AS LONG AS I LOOK FLY' FACE

And Beyoncé, who shot music video footage on Coney Island, New York's famed Cyclone rollercoaster, was the epitome of casual-cool. Bow down!

11 of 14

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

THE 'I'M READY FOR MY CLOSEUP' FACE

Gwen Stefani just found her next profile picture! The rocker had the time of her life with son Zuma and fooled us into thinking she's posing for her next magazine cover.

12 of 14

Splash News Online/All Over Press

THE 'I ONLY RIDE COASTERS WITH MY WHOLE SQUAD' FACE

Smart move by Rihanna: the Grammy winner diverted attention from her own coaster reaction by bringing along her pals.

13 of 14

FameFlynet

THE 'HMM, WHAT'S FOR LUNCH?' FACE

Talk about chill behavior! We'd bet all our Kylie Lip Kits that Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint was thinking about London's Thorpe Park's expansive food offerings – because no one looks this relaxed unless they're pondering post-ride treats.

14 of 14

Chloe Rice/Disney Resorts

THE 'WE'RE IN THIS TOGETHER' FACE

Property Brothers (and twin brothers!) Drew and Jonathan Scott proved they've got each other's backs while riding the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Walt Disney World, on which they made twin expressions.

