The 14 Types of Faces You Make on a Rollercoaster, as Demonstrated by Celebs
Be honest: you can relate to at least half of these expressions
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
1 of 14
THE 'STOP IN THE NAME OF FUN' FACE
We couldn't tell if Steven Tyler was traumatized, tired or about to bust a move. Either way, his 69th birthday celebration — spent in Disneyland — was undoubtedly memorable.
2 of 14
THE 'I'M HAVING A GREAT TIME!' FACE
Look at that smile! We're convinced Disney's Expedition Everest coaster is Tina Fey's literal happy place.
3 of 14
THE 'HALF-LAUGH, HALF-SCREAM' FACE
Sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid both looked happy and (appropriately) terrified on Disney's famous Tower of Terror ride — which may or may not have sparked some inspiration for their next photoshoot.
4 of 14
THE 'OMG WE'RE HAVING SO MUCH FUN' FACE
Blake Lively and Taylor Swift had the best time while having a girls' day at an Australian amusement park – and weren't shy about showing off how excited (and not the least bit terrified) they were.
5 of 14
THE 'ARE WE EVEN ON A ROLLERCOASTER?' FACE
Leave it to Selena Gomez to look totally cool and collected while riding a rollercoaster with The Late Late Show's James Corden (who wasn't as chill as the "Same Old Love" singer). Gomez proved once again why she's a pro by continuing to sing and dance along to her hit "Come & Get It" during the entirety of the rocky ride.
6 of 14
THE 'BUT FIRST, A SELFIE' FACE
Are you even surprised? Kim Kardashian West doesn't believe in throwing her hands up in the air when riding downhill – but instead is all for documenting the exhilarating moment with a selfie, obvs.
7 of 14
THE 'I REALLY DON'T WANT TO BE HERE' FACE
Three cheers for Taylor Swift's impressively unimpressed bodyguard, who kept a serious poker face while accompanying the "Shake It Off" singer, model friend Lily Aldridge and her daughter Dixie on a Disneyland rides. Happiest place on earth?
8 of 14
THE 'CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?' FACE
Cara Delevingne just cannot be bothered with a rollercoaster ride. She's got more important things to get done … like take this very important phone call that could not wait 'til the ride was over.
9 of 14
THE 'WHAT DID I GET MYSELF INTO?' FACE
We'd bet all our Kylie Lip Kits that Kevin Hart immediately regretted going on a rollercoaster with Jimmy Fallon at Universal Orlando Resort. What started out as a challenge to get Hart over his fear of the amusement park ride quickly turned into a minutes-long sesh of screaming and tearing up.
10 of 14
THE 'I DON'T CARE WHAT HAPPENS AS LONG AS I LOOK FLY' FACE
And Beyoncé, who shot music video footage on Coney Island, New York's famed Cyclone rollercoaster, was the epitome of casual-cool. Bow down!
11 of 14
THE 'I'M READY FOR MY CLOSEUP' FACE
Gwen Stefani just found her next profile picture! The rocker had the time of her life with son Zuma and fooled us into thinking she's posing for her next magazine cover.
12 of 14
THE 'I ONLY RIDE COASTERS WITH MY WHOLE SQUAD' FACE
Smart move by Rihanna: the Grammy winner diverted attention from her own coaster reaction by bringing along her pals.
13 of 14
THE 'HMM, WHAT'S FOR LUNCH?' FACE
Talk about chill behavior! We'd bet all our Kylie Lip Kits that Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint was thinking about London's Thorpe Park's expansive food offerings – because no one looks this relaxed unless they're pondering post-ride treats.
14 of 14
THE 'WE'RE IN THIS TOGETHER' FACE
Property Brothers (and twin brothers!) Drew and Jonathan Scott proved they've got each other's backs while riding the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Walt Disney World, on which they made twin expressions.
