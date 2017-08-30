Aaron Rodgers, Sophie Turner & More Celebs on What It's Like to Date While Famous

Think having a famous face is the key to a fruitful dating life? Guess again. Scoring a high-profile film role or having legions of Instagram followers doesn’t necessarily lead to special treatment from Cupid – although if it did, we’d bet a slew of Hollywood A-listers would be set for life on the relationship front.

From Tom Hiddleston to Jennifer Lawrence, these 14 stars opened up about how their successful careers have affected their dating lives.

Aaron Rodgers

“[Fame causes] decreased privacy. And increased strain or pressure or stress associated with relationships. Friendships and dating relationships. When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it’s definitely … it’s difficult. It has some extra constraints, because you have other opinions about your relationship, how it affects your work and, you know, just some inappropriate connections.”

— to ESPN the Magazine

Sophie Turner

“I found it easier to date someone who understands the industry or is in that world. You realize that you’re not going to see each other all the time. And you don’t feel like a jerk when you’re like, ‘My publicist says I can’t do this … ‘”

— to InStyle

Jenny Slate

“It seems so naïve: You’re just talking to a nice person, and you have a really honest, beautiful conversation, and she writes about it in an honest, beautiful way. But then, it goes through all these other outlets and gets distilled. And then it can be made to seem like you were being cheap. … I didn’t mean to do that. Especially not with an experience that was so precious to me.

“There’s so much more teeth out there, so many invisible claws out on the internet. It’s one thing to be, like, Cloris Leachman in 1979, saying, ‘I f—d Gene Hackman,’ or whatever — that’s only going to be in one article, and if people want to find it, they’re going to have to go to the library and use the microfiche,”

— on her candid New York Magazine interview about her split with Chris Evans, to Marie Claire

FROM PEN: Learn How To Make XOXO Pancakes for Your Valentine

Tom Hiddleston

“I have to be so psychologically strong about not letting other people’s interpretations about my life affect my life. A relationship exists between two people. We will always know what it was. The narratives that are out there altogether have been extrapolated from pictures that were taken without consent or permission, with no context. Nobody had the context for that [Fourth of July] story. And I’m still trying to work out a way of having a personal life and protecting it, but also without hiding.”

— to GQ

Ashley Greene

“Dating is a hard, hard thing when you have this job. Sometimes I wish I could just go back to Florida and, like, date my hometown boyfriend. It’s really frustrating whenever I can’t go and do something because I know it’s going to be on the internet.”

“Like if I go to a friend’s house, they’ll be, ‘She’s dating him!’ It’s like, ‘Oh, am I dating my brother now? Is that what’s happening?’ Or when they write that I was with a ‘mystery man,’ and I’m like, ‘He’s gay, by the way, so it is a mystery!'”

– to GQ

Jessica Chastain

“[Dating another famous person] just puts a magnifying glass on you. If you want to be really famous, then date another famous person. But the fame is not the part of my life that I am excited about.”

“I think you have to date someone who understands some aspects of the film industry. I mean, I’m going to be in Northern Ireland kissing Colin Farrell, so I have to date a guy who is really confident in himself and isn’t insecure about all of that.”

– to The Telegraph

Taylor Schilling

“[Public interest in my dating life] is so weird. It’s so out of thin air. If I was in a relationship I was happy with, I’d love to talk about it. But I don’t like to date. It takes a lot for me to be into somebody. By default I’m a monogamist. I want a partner in crime.”

– to PEOPLE

Jennifer Lawrence

“No one ever asks me out. I am lonely every Saturday night. Guys are so mean to me. I know where it’s coming from, I know they’re trying to establish dominance, but it hurts my feelings. I’m just a girl who wants you to be nice to me. I am straight as an arrow. I feel like I need to meet a guy, with all due respect, who has been living in Baghdad for five years who has no idea who I am.”

– to Vogue

Taylor Swift

“I feel like watching my dating life has become a bit of a national pastime. And I’m just not comfortable providing that kind of entertainment anymore. I don’t like seeing slide shows of guys I’ve apparently dated. I don’t like giving comedians the opportunity to make jokes about me at awards shows. I don’t like it when headlines read ‘Careful, Bro, She’ll Write a Song About You,’ because it trivializes my work. And most of all, I don’t like how all these factors add up to build the pressure so high in a new relationship that it gets snuffed out before it even has a chance to start. And so, I just don’t date.”

– to Rolling Stone

Khloé Kardashian

“When you break up in the public eye, it’s almost like you have to go through it twice: privately and publicly. I’ve been there, for sure, and it’s hard. You could be having a fight that you don’t necessarily want your family or friends to know about, and then all of a sudden it’s like the whole world knows your business. It’s humiliating. There’s so much that you want to keep private, just for the sake of your own pride, and when details get out to the tabloids or whatever, it’s like pouring salt into an open wound. It definitely makes it hard to close that chapter of your life.”

– on her website and app

Daniel Radcliffe

“If you’re in a film and you’re an actor and your girlfriend is not an actor and you say, ‘Right, I’m going away for four months and, no, I won’t see you at all during that time’, that could go down really badly. The other person would just say, ‘Well, why don’t you just not take the job?’ whereas another actor would understand that’s just not something you would do.”

– to Mirror

Selena Gomez

“I hate [dating]. It’s hard. I’m weirded out by the idea that a guy has Googled me before we meet, and that has happened.”

– to InStyle UK

Vanessa Hudgens

“I went through a phase when I was really mean because I was so fed up. Girls were running after [ex Zac Efron], and I was giving them death stares. Then I realized that’s not what that’s about. ‘Spread the love, be a good person, they support you, be nice.'”

– to The New York Times

Emma Watson

“I don’t date people who are famous. I don’t think it’s fair that, all of a sudden, intimate details of their personal life are public as a direct result of me. I wish I could protect them.”

– to Elle