Taylor Swift Makes ‘Generous’ Donation to Mariska Hargitay’s Foundation for Survivors of Sexual Assault

Taylor Swift vowed to give donations to organizations helping survivors of sexual assault following her court victory Monday.

And the 27-year-old singer made good on that promise, choosing friend and actress Mariska Hargitay‘s Joyful Heart Foundation to receive monetary aid to mark her victory in the groping trial.

“Taylor is aware of the Joyful Heart Foundation and follows our work,” Maile M. Zambuto, CEO of the Joyful Heart Foundation, told the Huffington Post on Wednesday. “Her team got in touch with me and we talked a lot about her commitment, all along throughout this ordeal, to wanting to be of service to survivors.”

Zambuto did not reveal the specific amount of money Swift will give to the foundation, but said that the donation was an “extremely generous financial investment in the movement to end sexual violence.”

“I hope that Taylor’s very public experience ― and her decision to speak out ― not only helps empower other victims to speak up and take action, but offers them solidarity,” said Hargitay, who plays Detective Olivia Benson on the hit NBC show Law & Order SVU.

“I’m honored by her dedication and commitment to these issues, and I’m deeply grateful for her support of the Joyful Heart Foundation.”

In 2004, Hargitay founded the Joyful Heart Foundation, which has become a leading organization to help change societal responses to child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual assault while supporting survivors through the healing process.

On Monday, Swift released a statement to PEOPLE thanking the judge and jury “for their careful consideration,” as well as her attorneys “for fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault, and especially anyone who offered their support throughout this four-year ordeal and two-year long trial process.”

“I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this,” she continued. “My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”

Swift was awarded $1 after a jury found former radio host David Mueller guilty of assault and battery against Swift for grouping her during a meet-and-greet photo session in June 2013.