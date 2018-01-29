13 Celebs Get Real About What It's Like to Be Famous

WILLOW SMITH

"Growing up and trying to figure out your life … while people feel like they have some sort of entitlement to know what's going on, is absolutely, excruciatingly terrible— and the only way to get over it, is to go into it. You can't change your face. You can’t change your parents. You can't change any of those things. So I feel like most kids like me end up going down a spiral of depression, and the world is sitting there looking at them through their phones; laughing and making jokes and making memes at the crippling effect that this lifestyle has on the psyche. When you're born into it, there are two choices that you have; I'm either going to try to go into it completely and help from the inside, or… no one is going to know where I am… and I'm really going to take myself completely out of the eye of society. There's really no in-between."