Taye Diggs Shows Off His Bare Butt in Revealing Instagram Pic

Taye Diggs is probably following you on Twitter, but you should really be following him on Instagram.

On Friday, the 46-year-old actor got personal for his 213,000 followers on the popular social media platform — revealing his bare behind in a scandalous mirror selfie.

The photo, shared on his Instagram Story, came with no caption or explanation. In it, he wears just a grey short-sleeve T-shirt (tied in a knot in the back), silver chain, black fedora, and a smile.

Hours later, he deleted the image. Digg’s most recent shot is a pic of he and model girlfriend Amanza Smith Brown.

But though it was deleted, the Internet kept the photo living in shared screenshots.

And Diggs, an original cast member from Broadway’s Rent who had his breakout Hollywood role in 1998’s How Stella Got Her Groove Back, certainly appeared to give many of his fans their groove back. Within minutes of posting it, his name was trending on Twitter — many users cheering over what they saw.

Taye Diggs out here cutting up 😂. — Quavoncé Knowles (@infamousRIOT) May 26, 2017

Taye Diggs trending lemme se….. Oooooooo pic.twitter.com/qk4AMuxP8U — PplLitUndertheStairs (@Blacknform) May 26, 2017

If I had an ass like Taye Diggs I would Instagram it from every damn angle. — Kyle Peter (@KylePKJP) May 26, 2017

"Taye Diggs" what is you doin', baby? pic.twitter.com/BbIuj5aQtF — Shay Pearle (@RHOAReporter) May 26, 2017

someone get taye diggs a romphim — MORTI /nsfr (@silkpucci) May 26, 2017

When you finally see why Taye Diggs trending: pic.twitter.com/fTriLBpZUi — Chris (@royaltyruiz) May 26, 2017

Damn..Taye Diggs is out here bussin' it open for the gram. And dude tied his shirt up in the back to get extra booty arch. #moist — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) May 26, 2017

When I see taye diggs is trending then decided to find out why pic.twitter.com/fU8AekSb8d — konfuzed (@youshookh0e) May 26, 2017

Who tied Taye Diggs shirt tho. WHO? — Kasey (@bastylefilegirl) May 26, 2017

Since its posting (and deletion), Diggs has yet to comment on the shot. But the Empire star likely has already moved on to something it. He has, after all, over 700,000 Twitter followers — which he grew by following over 699,000 Twitter users himself in an effort to stay “stimulated.”

“Everyone was telling me I needed to have more of a presence on Twitter,” Diggs told Matt Lauer in a 2014 interview on Today. “So I met with this dude who deals in social networks and he said instead of focusing on always disseminating information, why don’t you focus on using it as a ticker? So I gave him a bunch of people that I was interested in, from athletes to people in politics, just a whole bunch of people. And then he started following people for me. And now whenever I want, I can just look at my phone and just hear what’s going on with all these people.”

“It just keeps it more interesting with me,” he added. “I’m just trying to keep myself stimulated.”