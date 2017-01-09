‘Dancing with My Stars!’ Tarek El Moussa Dances with His Two Children in Adorable Home Video

Tarek El Moussa feels like the “luckiest man alive.”

The Flip or Flop star recently took to Instagram and shared an adorable home video of himself dancing with his two children, daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 1. And although his little ones aren’t competing on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, they’ve already won a Mirrorball Trophy in the eyes of their father!

“#Dancing with the #stars… No #dancing with my #stars!! Nothing like coming #home to these two. #luckiest man #alive.@christinaelmoussa,” the HGTV personality captioned the sweet video of the trio dancing to Maroon 5’s “Don’t Wanna Know” on Friday. Although the couple is now separated, Tarek tagged his wife Christina El Moussa in the caption following three red heart emoticons.



In the home video, Taylor pushes the record button before she runs into the arms of Tarek, who is also holding Brayden, and shows off her dancing and singing skills. As Taylor sings and dances and gives a kiss to her baby brother, Tarek is seen smiling and singing as he dances with both of his children in the living room.

#Dancing with the #stars… No #dancing with my #stars!! Nothing like coming #home to these two. #luckiest man #alive❤️❤️❤️@christinaelmoussa A video posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Jan 6, 2017 at 6:40pm PST

On Dec. 12, the duo announced their separation after seven years of marriage in a statement to PEOPLE, noting an altercation involving a gun that prompted police to visit their Southern California home.

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” the pair said in the statement announcing their split. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed.”

Although the couple is living separately while evaluating the future of their marriage, they remain committed to their children and working together professionally.

“During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be,” they said in the statement. “We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together.”

In the month since the reality star couple formally announced their split, both Tarek and Christina have individually taken to social media to express their love and devotion to their children, including posts featuring trips to the beach, mini golf dates and New Year’s Eve.