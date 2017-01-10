Tarek and Christina El Moussa to Continue Filming Flip or Flop for Another 7 Months as He Requests Spousal Support in Divorce

Flip or Flop‘s Tarek and Christina El Moussa may be divorcing, but the couple is doing everything they can to “maintain normalcy” for their two children.

On Monday, a lawyer for Tarek exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that the HGTV star filed for divorce from his wife after seven years of marriage. PEOPLE has also confirmed that Tarek is requesting spousal support from Christina.

But although the duo will legally split, they are keeping their kids — daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 1 — as their main priority and are continuing to film the reality series.

“They continue to work and film together several days a week,” a source tells PEOPLE. “The children are their number one priority and maintaining normalcy for them. They will do anything for their children.”

A show source also tells PEOPLE that after taking a break for the holidays, the couple, who wed in 2009, has resumed filming new episodes of season 7, and will likely film together for another seven to eight months.

News of the couple’s divorce comes nearly a month after the Flip or Flop stars announced their split in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, noting an altercation in May 2016 involving a gun that prompted police to visit their Southern California home.

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” the pair said in the statement. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed.”

The El Moussas said they sought counseling to “sort out” the relationship and decided to separate while evaluating “the future of our marriage.”

“During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be,” they said in the statement. “We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together.”

And despite circulating reports that inappropriate texting played a part in the May 22 incident, sources close to the couple say that simply wasn’t the case: “There was never any infidelity in the marriage.”

Following the incident, the couple is now living separately and has been seeing other people for months.